NBA Draft: Mavs Christian Wood Trade Expanded to 4-Team Deal
The final piece of the puzzle for the Christian Wood trade has been revealed.
With the 26th pick in the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected Wendell Moore out of Duke.
However, Moore's final destination won't be Houston. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Moore in a trade, and once it is all said and done, the Wood trade will be a four-team deal with the Houston Rockets, Wolves and Memphis Grizzlies.
Here's what the final deal looks like:
Dallas gets: Christian Wood
Houston gets: Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, No. 29 (draft rights to TyTy Washington), two future second-round picks
Minnesota gets: No. 22 (draft rights to Walker Kessler), No. 26 (draft rights to Wendell Moore Jr.)
Memphis gets: No. 19 (draft rights to Jake LaRavia)
Despite having just the one pick in the draft, the Mavs felt that Wood adds more value to the team than a rookie would be able to.
The Mavs are still reportedly looking interested in possibly trading back into the draft, possibly for Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. or French center Ismael Kamagate.
Kyrie Irving Has Mavs on Sign-and-Trade Wish List to Join Luka Doncic?
If the Mavs decide they don’t want to meet Jalen Brunson’s price point on a contract extension, perhaps they could take a chance on Kyrie Irving.
REPORT: Kyrie Irving Puts Mavs on Preferred Trade Destination List
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
NBA Draft Preview: Mavs Can Make These 3 Trades to Get Back in First or Second Round
The Dallas Mavericks traded their only pick to the Houston Rockets last week for Christian Wood, but they could still potentially get back into the first or second round in Thursday night's NBA Draft.
While adding another pick in tonight's draft could bring tremendous upside and youth to the roster, it could become a deterrent for the team that's trying to clear cap space to sign Jalen Brunson this offseason.
The Mavericks could potentially sign Brunson to a 5-year, $175 million contract this offseason in order to fend off the New York Knicks.
Here is what a five-year max contract for Brunson would look like in Dallas:
2022-23: $30,250,000
2023-24: $32,670,000
2024-25: $35,090,000
2025-26: $37,510,000
2026-27: $39,930,000
Total: $175,450,000
Free agency begins on June 30 at 5 p.m. central time.