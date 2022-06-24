NBA Draft: Mavs Christian Wood Trade Expanded to 4-Team Deal

It's a domino effect on the Wood trade that was agreed on last week.

The final piece of the puzzle for the Christian Wood trade has been revealed.

With the 26th pick in the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected Wendell Moore out of Duke.

However, Moore's final destination won't be Houston. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Moore in a trade, and once it is all said and done, the Wood trade will be a four-team deal with the Houston Rockets, Wolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Here's what the final deal looks like:

Dallas gets: Christian Wood

Houston gets: Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, No. 29 (draft rights to TyTy Washington), two future second-round picks

Minnesota gets: No. 22 (draft rights to Walker Kessler), No. 26 (draft rights to Wendell Moore Jr.)

Memphis gets: No. 19 (draft rights to Jake LaRavia)

Despite having just the one pick in the draft, the Mavs felt that Wood adds more value to the team than a rookie would be able to.

The Mavs are still reportedly looking interested in possibly trading back into the draft, possibly for Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. or French center Ismael Kamagate.

While adding another pick in tonight's draft could bring tremendous upside and youth to the roster, it could become a deterrent for the team that's trying to clear cap space to sign Jalen Brunson this offseason.

The Mavericks could potentially sign Brunson to a 5-year, $175 million contract this offseason in order to fend off the New York Knicks.

Here is what a five-year max contract for Brunson would look like in Dallas:

2022-23: $30,250,000

2023-24: $32,670,000

2024-25: $35,090,000

2025-26: $37,510,000

2026-27: $39,930,000

Total: $175,450,000

Free agency begins on June 30 at 5 p.m. central time.