Skip to main content

Mavs Signing Jalen Brunson: Near Max Contract of $175 Million?

According a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski, it appears that the Mavs might have to give Brunson a large check to retain him.

DALLAS - When it comes to Jalen Brunson’s free agency, there are conflicting rumors and reports. Some believe Brunson re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks is “basically a done deal,” while others insist that the New York Knicks are still a major threat to lure Brunson away from the team he just made the Western Conference finals with.

According a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski, it appears that the Mavs might have to give Brunson a large check to retain him.

“As possible destinations go, the New York Knicks are working to clear salary-cap space, preparing to recruit Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, sources say. He wanted a four-year, $55 million extension last offseason, but the Mavericks never made an offer,” writes Wojnaroski.

“Because of the risk of losing Brunson for nothing to the Knicks, where his former agent, Leon Rose, is the president of basketball operations, and his father, Rick, is a newly hired assistant coach, it could take nearly a max contract for the Mavericks to keep him.”

Here is what a five-year max contract for Brunson would look like in Dallas:

2022-23: $30,250,000

2023-24: $32,670,000

2024-25: $35,090,000

2025-26: $37,510,000

2026-27: $39,930,000

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Delonte-West-Dallas-Mavericks
Play

Delonte West 'Worked as Dallas Mavs Scout' But Now 'I'm In Between Jobs'

"I'm always involved in the game I love,'' West says. "Last year, I was scouting for the Dallas Mavericks ...''

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
6975DF28-25DD-4B69-98BF-1DC662D93221
Play

Could Mavs Benefit From Hornets’ Tough Free Agency Decisions?

With 48 hours until the NBA Draft, could the Mavericks pull off another trade?

By DW Schabbing3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
Play

Jalen Brunson New Contract with Mavs 'Basically a Done Deal'

The Dallas Mavericks and Jalen Brunson appear to be close to agreeing on a new contract when free agency begins on June 30.

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Total: $175,450,000

And for comparison… here’s what a four-year max contract for Brunson would look like if he signs with any other team:

Max if Brunson leaves the Mavs: 

2022-23: $30,250,000

2023-24: $31,762,500

2024-25: $33,275,000

2025-26: $34,787,500

Total: $130,075,000

Although the Mavs have a new front office that has done a stellar job in just one year, they’re still having to deal with the aftermath of the previous regime’s decisions. Instead of signing Brunson to a normal four-year rookie contract that would’ve made him a restricted free agent after the third year, he was signed to a straight four-year deal that makes him an unrestricted free agent this summer capable of leaving the Mavs empty handed.

Brunson still could end up back with the Mavs at a steep price, but at that point would he still be considered an attractive trade asset going forward? As good as Brunson has become, is he really max-level money good? Dallas really doesn’t have a choice but to pay Brunson if they don’t want to risk losing him for nothing, but crazier things have happened in this league.

Free agency begins on June 30 at 5 p.m. central time.

Delonte-West-Dallas-Mavericks
News

Delonte West 'Worked as Dallas Mavs Scout' But Now 'I'm In Between Jobs'

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
6975DF28-25DD-4B69-98BF-1DC662D93221
News

Could Mavs Benefit From Hornets’ Tough Free Agency Decisions?

By DW Schabbing3 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

Jalen Brunson New Contract with Mavs 'Basically a Done Deal'

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
20325037-F8B6-4977-8A36-0F6B705B05A2
News

Serge Ibaka Could Be Underrated Free Agency Signing for Mavs; Here’s Why

By DW Schabbing20 hours ago
B4D1CAE4-128E-43DD-A32E-69BA0C36C02B
News

NBA Free Agency: Options to Fill Open Mavs Roster Spots

By DW SchabbingJun 21, 2022
brunson kidd
News

Knicks Clearing Cap Room to Sign Jalen Brunson; Does He Want Out of Mavs?

By Mike FisherJun 21, 2022
gettyimages-1236308342-594x594
News

Heat's P.J. Tucker Hits Free Agency; Can Mavs Sign for Wing Depth Need?

By DW SchabbingJun 21, 2022
B514A792-090B-44DC-B591-89740706E166
News

Kenyon Martin Jr. Wants Trade From Rockets; Could Mavs Expand Christian Wood Deal?

By Dalton TriggJun 20, 2022