Mavs Signing Jalen Brunson: Near Max Contract of $175 Million?

According a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski, it appears that the Mavs might have to give Brunson a large check to retain him.

DALLAS - When it comes to Jalen Brunson’s free agency, there are conflicting rumors and reports. Some believe Brunson re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks is “basically a done deal,” while others insist that the New York Knicks are still a major threat to lure Brunson away from the team he just made the Western Conference finals with.

“As possible destinations go, the New York Knicks are working to clear salary-cap space, preparing to recruit Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, sources say. He wanted a four-year, $55 million extension last offseason, but the Mavericks never made an offer,” writes Wojnaroski.

“Because of the risk of losing Brunson for nothing to the Knicks, where his former agent, Leon Rose, is the president of basketball operations, and his father, Rick, is a newly hired assistant coach, it could take nearly a max contract for the Mavericks to keep him.”

Here is what a five-year max contract for Brunson would look like in Dallas:

2022-23: $30,250,000

2023-24: $32,670,000

2024-25: $35,090,000

2025-26: $37,510,000

2026-27: $39,930,000

Total: $175,450,000

And for comparison… here’s what a four-year max contract for Brunson would look like if he signs with any other team:

Max if Brunson leaves the Mavs:

2022-23: $30,250,000

2023-24: $31,762,500

2024-25: $33,275,000

2025-26: $34,787,500

Total: $130,075,000

Although the Mavs have a new front office that has done a stellar job in just one year, they’re still having to deal with the aftermath of the previous regime’s decisions. Instead of signing Brunson to a normal four-year rookie contract that would’ve made him a restricted free agent after the third year, he was signed to a straight four-year deal that makes him an unrestricted free agent this summer capable of leaving the Mavs empty handed.

Brunson still could end up back with the Mavs at a steep price, but at that point would he still be considered an attractive trade asset going forward? As good as Brunson has become, is he really max-level money good? Dallas really doesn’t have a choice but to pay Brunson if they don’t want to risk losing him for nothing, but crazier things have happened in this league.

Free agency begins on June 30 at 5 p.m. central time.