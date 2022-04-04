Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith: Doncic, Kidd, Mavs ‘Something Special to Behold’

During halftime of the Dallas Mavericks win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith praised the organization from top to bottom.

When it comes to giving out strong opinions on sports topics, not many analysts are as polarizing as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks (49-30) defeated the Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) on the road, 118-112, behind Luka Doncic’s 32 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists. The game was nationally televised on ABC, and at halftime, Smith had some lengthy praise for the Mavs after watching them go toe-to-toe with the reigning NBA champions.

1097F50A-1A0B-4318-8364-01C408A7B034

Luka Doncic skies for a dunk in transition.

2ACE77A7-035B-4391-B3D6-C63D97A778AC

The Mavs are just three games away from knowing who their first round opponent will be.

A2C3B788-B44F-433A-BDB8-1152698CB258

Brunson shoots over Lopez.

“I think they’re something special to behold,” said Smith of the Mavs. “I think Jason Kidd should be a candidate for Coach of the Year.”

Smith joined Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel as the second person this week to publicly voice support for Kidd in the Coach of the Year race. He didn’t stop there, though, as he went on to give his thoughts on Dallas’ upper management and the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

“I think Nico Harrison should be a candidate for Executive of the Year because [he] got rid of [Kristaps] Porzingis,” said Smith. “It’s a romp in terms of that trade that took place. Spencer Dinwiddie has been a welcomed addition to this squad. You can’t say the same thing about Porzingis [in Washington] yet.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

B0A6AADE-AD06-4AB6-996F-085B56A9AC67
Play

Mavs Playoffs Primer: Jazz or Nuggets Better Matchup?

With just three games remaining in the regular season, it appears that the Dallas Mavericks’ likely first-round opponent will will either be the Utah Jazz or Denver Nuggets.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Giannis-Antetokounmpo-praises-Luka-Doncic (1)
Play

Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell Muscle Mavs Over Giannis’ Bucks

Both teams were coming off embarrassments. How would the Mavs and Bucks respond?

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
5 hours ago
4447BAEB-9509-4FFE-982E-938217DA8F08
Play

Mavs Injury Update: Maxi Kleber OUT Against Bucks

Maxi Kleber was ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

By Grant Afseth9 hours ago
9 hours ago

“You see that he was having a detrimental effect on this squad. They play better [now]. The squad plays much better defensively [and] they’re being exceptionally well-coached.”

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd keeps collecting Coach of the Year hype.

USATSI_17977894

Dinwiddie could be an X-factor for the Mavs in the playoffs.

To say Porzingis hasn’t been a welcomed addition in Washington might be a stretch, being that he’s averaging 22 points and eight rebounds per game in 15 games played for the Wizards. They seem happy to have him. However, Washington is just 6-9 in those games, whereas the Mavs are 15-5 in the 20 games Spencer Dinwiddie has played in since the trade.

“Jalen Brunson has turned himself into a starting guard in the National Basketball Association. We see what Dinwiddie is doing, and we [already] know what Luka can do. I can’t say enough about what we’re seeing from Dallas,” said Smith.

With just three regular season games remaining against teams well under .500, the Mavs will have three good shots at capturing their first 50-win season since 2015. After that, the playoffs begin, and that’s where the Mavs will try to end an 11-year drought of not being able to get out of the first round.

B0A6AADE-AD06-4AB6-996F-085B56A9AC67
News

Mavs Playoffs Primer: Jazz or Nuggets Better Matchup?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff1 hour ago
Giannis-Antetokounmpo-praises-Luka-Doncic (1)
News

Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell Muscle Mavs Over Giannis’ Bucks

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
4447BAEB-9509-4FFE-982E-938217DA8F08
News

Mavs Injury Update: Maxi Kleber OUT Against Bucks

By Grant Afseth9 hours ago
USATSI_12183093_168388359_lowres
News

Champion-Sized Test: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Bucks

By Bri Amaranthus21 hours ago
Tim Hardaway Sr., Golden State Warriors
News

Former Mavs Guard Inducted Into Hall of Fame

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Porzingis Looks Backs On Time With Doncic, Mavs

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs, Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
News

Spurs Star Ginobili to Hall of Fame; Dirk Next?

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

Kicked-Out Kidd: Mavs Coach Reveals Cause For Ejection

By Grant AfsethApr 2, 2022