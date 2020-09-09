SI.com
Dallas Basketball
Ex Suns Coach: Not Drafting Luka Doncic Got Me Fired

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Luka Doncic will probably spend the rest of his career as a coach-maker; even the highly-regarded and well-established Rick Carlisle would agree.

But Doncic's immediate NBA impact also made him a coach-breaker - as Ignor Kokoskov will attest.

"I wouldn’t be sitting here with you today,” Kokoskob said prior to a game pitting Fenerbahce against Atasehir.

We don't know much about the Turkish League, or Fenerbahce or Atasehir. But we know they ain't Phoenix.

Kokoskov was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns when they held the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Suns opted to select big man Deandre Ayton. Nothing wrong with that in a normal year. But as we all know now, Luka Doncic isn't normal.

The Suns' decision left the Dallas Mavericks to craft a way to trade/draft Luka, who almost immediately became that season's obvious Rookie of the Year and now in his second season is an MVP candidate.

It also left the Suns to finish 19-63 under Kokoskov in 2018-19. And now he's coaching in Turkey.

"There is a frightening momentum of development," Kokoskov told SocractesDergi. "Last year he was one of the most talented players in the world but today he is among the few selected best basketball players in the world. It should not be forgotten that he is only 21 years old and he will be playing for 17-18 years with the prolongation of professional athletes’ careers.”

And Igor has one more prediction.

“I believe that if (Doncic) stays healthy, there is no chance he won’t get a ring,'' the veteran coach said. "I can’t see a force around that can stop it.''

