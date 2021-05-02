‘Expecting Greatness’: Inside Luka’s Historic 30/20/12 Triple-Double

DALLAS - There wasn't a hotter team around the NBA than the Washington Wizards before the Dallas Mavericks won 125-124 during Saturday's NBA action.

It would not have been possible unless Luka Doncic put together the dominant performance that he provided the Mavericks. He finished the night with a historic 30-point, 20-assist triple double with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 20 assists.

“Everyone expects greatness from him every single night. And just think about it — at 22 years old and having that kind of expectation put on you every night." Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "But he’s an amazing player and does an amazing job absorbing all of that.”



The performance that Doncic provided the Mavericks in this outing put him in exclusive company. Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Russell Westbrook type stuff.

While Doncic put up massive box score stats, what he took pride in was the fact that he finished just one turnover. Rightfully so, a player who shoulders such a hefty offensive load naturally turns it over throughout games as he averages 4.3 per game.

“I think I’m more impressed by only having one turnover," Doncic said. "That never happens, so I’m more impressed by that.”

Putting up big numbers is one thing, but it's another to do that while also leading a team to a victory. Doncic picked apart the Wizards' defense down the stretch and created the game-winning three-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith with 9.2 seconds left to play.

“I thought Luka’s poise down the stretch was spectacular,” Carlisle said. “He just was very, very focused, he made every single right play and fittingly got the last rebound off the Beal miss.

The Dallas Mavericks return to action on Sunday at the American Airlines Center to complete the second night of a back-to-back. They will look to end their recent struggles against the Sacramento Kings to maintain the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

