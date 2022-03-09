Former Mavericks Star Porzingis Makes Strong Wizards Debut

Former Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis had a big debut for the Washington Wizards. Here's everything to know from his performance.

The Washington Wizards were finally able to get a look at Kristaps Porzingis from their trade deadline deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis hadn't played in a game since Jan. 29 due to a right knee bone bruise.

Porzingis had a successful debut with the Wizards, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, and two blocks despite playing in a little over 21 minutes due to a minutes restriction. He was instrumental in Washington defeating the Indiana Pacers, 133-123.

"Happy to be out there with a minutes restriction," said Porzingis. "I tried to stay calm, not to do too much, play the right way. Most importantly, we got the win."

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Porzingis in Wizards Debut Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Porzingis Shooting vs. Pacers Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Porzingis Dunks vs. Pacers

Between knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, blocking some shots, and using his length at 7-foot-3, Porzingis showed off all of the things that make teams intrigued by his potential if he can stay healthy.

“It’s not a surprise at all why he had the nickname ‘The Unicorn,’ because he’s one-of-a-kind,” said Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. “Guys like that just don’t pop up all the time.”

Porzingis' top moment in his debut featured a critical block on defense that ended with him finishing an alley-oop on the ensuing fast break. The Wizards went up 124-119 with just under two minutes remaining as a result.

"Everybody was great finding me, and then Deni [Avdija] threw the lob at the end," Porzingis said. "It was a great moment for the first game to be here in Washington, and looking forward to many more moments like that."

Going forward, the Wizards hold optimism about what they can achieve with Porzingis forming a duo with Bradley Beal when both are on the floor together. Washington will have to wait until next season to get that chance given Beal's recent season-ending wrist surgery.

"From the moment I got here, I just felt comfortable," Porzingis said. "I'm excited to be a Wizard."

The Dallas Mavericks side of the trade has been going quite well, too. Spencer Dinwiddie has been a needed spark for the bench unit as well as a key pressure relief valve alongside Luka Doncic. He's averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 assists with the Mavs.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Mavericks Win vs. Kings © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith's Game-Winner vs. Kings © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Kings

Perhaps most intriguing of all from Dinwiddie was his contributions in the Mavericks' 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday with Luka Doncic sidelined due to a sprained toe. Making his first start in Dallas, Dinwiddie led the team by tallying 36 points and seven assists.

It's far too early to judge trades, and most of that stuff is usually done in hindsight anyway. But for the Wizards and Mavericks, both teams were eager to try something new, and so far, both are experiencing positive outcomes.