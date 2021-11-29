GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Cavs: Mobley Magic or Luka Magic?

The Dallas Mavericks host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley on Monday night.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley on Monday night. Dallas has a chance to continue the recent dominance over Cleveland; The Mavericks have beaten the Cavs in the last four matchups by 20 or more points. That streak ranks as the longest active 20-point win streak by one team against another.

The Cavs welcomed back the 7-foot Mobley on Saturday after he missed four games with a sprained right elbow … and Cleveland got a win against the Magic.

Jalen Brunson (left foot injury) may return for the Mavs vs. the Cavs. Brunson ranks third on the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game and missed Saturday’s 120-114 loss to Washington. Despite being hobbled for most of the night, Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 33 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field in the defeat.

Dallas will be sticking with Willie Cauley-Stein as the starting center … with Mobley likely among his assignments.

Will the Mavs get back to their winning ways now that they are nearly at full health? Dallas mitigated the 9-4 start with a 1-4 stumble and looks to protect home court tonight vs. a motivated Cavs team.

For fans attending the game in Dallas, the team announced new COVID-19 protocols. Beginning Nov. 15, fans seated beyond 15 feet of the court will no longer need to complete a Fan Health Survey to enter the game, submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status within 48 hours of the game.

INJURY REPORT: Jalen Brunson (left foot injury) is questionable; Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) is out.

For Cleveland: Cedi Osman (low back soreness) is questionable; Dean Wade (right calf strain) is doubtful.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (10-8) VS. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (10-10)

WHEN: Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 5.5-point favorites vs. the Cavs.

NEXT: The Mavs hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT. Don't forget to circle Wednesday, Jan. 5 when the Mavs will retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey.

FINAL WORD Coach Jason Kidd after the Mavs allowed 120 points to the Wizards:

“That’s not who we are. We are a work in progress. Working through that, we’re talking about it. It’s just understanding each other’s responsibility as a team defense... In this league, if you play one-on-one, you’re going to give up more than 120.”