A phenomenal performance from Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics on Friday has cranked up the heat in the NBA Finals. With the series tied 2-2, the Warriors and the Celtics face a critical Game 5 on Monday night; In NBA Finals history, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 75 percent of the time.

The Dallas Mavericks were a few wins away from appearing in their first NBA Finals since the 2011 NBA Championship season. The Mavs were eliminated at the hands of the Warriors, who are apparently must-see TV as broadcast ratings have soared in the finals.

Can Curry somehow replicate his absurd Game 4 performance vs. the NBA's top defense on Monday night? Is the two-time MVP playing his best basketball ever at 34 years old and deservedly contending in GOAT (greatest of all time) conversations?

Through the first four games vs. the Celtics, Curry is averaging 34.3 points while shooting over 49 percent. If he maintains that insane production, it will be Curry's highest scoring performance in his NBA Finals career.

With three games (at most) left in the series, Curry has a shot to further cement his legacy. The Warriors control home court advantage, but the Celtics have been especially tough on the road, going 8-3 away from home in postseason.

FUN FACT: Neither the Warriors or Celtics have lost back-to-back games this postseason.

RECORDS: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (2-2) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (2-2)

WHEN: Monday, June 13 at 8 p.m. CT.

LOCATION: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

TV/RADIO: ABC

ODDS: The Warriors are 4-point favorites vs. the Celtics.

NEXT:

• Game 6: Thursday, June 16 at 8 CT, ABC

• Game 7: Sunday, June 19 at 7 CT, ABC (If necessary)

LAST WORD: Steve Kerr on Curry:

"Boston’s got obviously the best defense in the league; Huge and powerful at every position. For Steph to take that kind of pressure all game long and still be able to defend at the other end when they are coming at him shows you... This is the strongest physically he’s ever been in his career and it’s allowing him to do what he’s doing.”