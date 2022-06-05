Mavs Offseason Primer: Brunson's Free Agency, Kidd's Blueprint & Myles Turner Trade?

The Dallas Mavericks are set up well for the foreseeable future, but can they take the next step this summer?

As the NBA Draft inches closer, the Dallas Mavericks could be in for a busy offseason when it comes to either reconstructing or simply reinforcing their roster around superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavs own the No. 26 pick in the draft, which gets underway on June 23, and they could either keep it or potentially use it in a trade if the right deal comes along.

When it comes to free agency, the Mavs' top priority is re-signing Jalen Brunson. Barring an unforeseen turn of events, Brunson should be back in Dallas long term, as there's mutual interest in hammering out a new deal as soon as possible. Aside from that, there's not many other splashy options for Dallas in free agency given that they're going to be a luxury tax team. However, they could still add to their depth by using the taxpayer mid-level exception (worth $6.3 million).

Aside from the draft and free agency, the trade route might be the best way the Mavs could do something significant this summer. There have been rumors linking Dallas to Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert given the team's need for an upgrade at the starting center position.

However, Gobert's $43 million per year contract makes it difficult to envision a trade that would work for both sides. The Mavs have the contracts to make salary-matching work, but it likely wouldn't be a trade offer the Jazz would be interested in.

This where the idea of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner comes into play. Turner, like Gobert, has been linked to the Mavs in rumors, but he's a much more attainable trade prospect due to his contract situation. Turner only has one year left on his current contract worth $18 million.

Barring an extension this summer, Turner be an unrestricted free agent this time next year. That gives him some leverage if he does wish to get traded, as teams won't give up many assets unless he's willing to sign a long-term extension after the trade. Take into consideration that the Mavs have two players Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle admires – Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber, who are both going to be on expiring contracts as well – and you can see how a Dallas-Indiana trade connection on draft night could be plausible.

Listen to this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, as DallasBasketball.com Editor-In-Chief Dalton Trigg re-plays his 30-minute Mavs' offseason discussion with The Drunk Sports Podcast crew. Also, be sure to pay close attention to the end of this week's episode to find out how you can win some customized Mavs t-shirts this summer:

