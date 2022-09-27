Skip to main content

NBA Executive: Warriors’ Draymond Green Would ‘Love’ to Play with Mavs’ Luka Doncic

The Golden State Warriors have not yet given Draymond Green a contract extension. Should the Dallas Mavericks pursue him via trade or free agency if an extension doesn’t happen?

The Golden State Warriors proved to everybody last season that they’re still the team to beat after winning their fourth championship in eight years. As Golden State prepares to defend its title this season, though, big roster changes could be on the horizon due to money.

Draymond Green, who is the heart and soul of the Warriors’ defense, has a player option for next year, meaning that he could potentially be an unrestricted free agent next summer if he doesn’t sign an extension between now and then. Green isn’t banking on getting that extension anytime soon.

“I don’t think it will happen, and so for me, I’m just focused on this season and being as great as I can be and as I know I’m capable of being and winning another championship and reaching my individual goals that I have as well," said Green at the Warriors’ media day on Sunday.

If the Warriors don’t want to give Green the extension he feels he deserves, could the Dallas Mavericks make a run at him in free agency next summer? What about a trade for Green at this season’s trade deadline? At the very least, one NBA executive believes Green would love to play in Dallas.

“[Green] has always thought about playing for Detroit, helping his hometown of Flint at the same time. He would love to play with a superstar like Luka [Doncic] where he has to just play off him,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

Green’s versatility as a defender and playmaker was key to the Warriors’ Western Conference Finals dismantling of the Mavs in five games. Although he’s 32 years old, Green showed last year that he still has a lot left in the tank, and he’d be an excellent fit in Dallas if that opportunity ever materialized.

Despite their teams going through a number of tough battles, Doncic and Green have always held a great level of respect for each other. Green gushed over Doncic’s game every chance he gets.

“My favorite NBA player to watch besides Steph is Luka,” Green said on an episode of The Draymond Green Show. “Luka different. I mean, the way he sees the floor, scores the basketball, gets to his spot, his pace. It’s Luka for sure.”

It’s hard to imagine Green playing for a team that isn’t the Warriors, but as we’ve seen time and time again, the NBA is a business. This is a situation we’ll be keeping a close eye on as the season progresses.

