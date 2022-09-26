Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks went through a successful media day on Monday as optimism for the 2022-23 NBA season builds. Although one of the Mavs’ clear roster needs is a secondary distributor off the bench, the team could also use some more wing depth to lessen the loads of Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder might be on Dallas’ trade radar with opening night just three weeks away.

"Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix...Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami,” said Charania.

Crowder has made it known publicly on social media that he wants no part of returning to the Suns. Because of this, the Suns released a statement on Sunday saying that Crowder would not be attending training camp as the sides look for a trade partner.

If we had to spitball here, the Mavs trading Dwight Powell’s expiring contract and a second-round pick for Crowder makes sense in theory. The biggest question is — would the Suns really deal with the team that embarrassed them in the postseason four months ago … especially if it would potentially make the Mavs better? We should find out fairly soon, as Crowder will likely be on the move before the season begins.

Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Suns last season while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range. Crowder spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Mavs before being traded to the Boston Celtics in the infamous 2014 Rajon Rondo deal.

