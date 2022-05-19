Luka Doncic Injury Update; Mavs Brace For Game 2 vs. Warriors

The Mavericks knew they would have to scratch and claw to upset the Golden State Warriors in Game 1, but it was Doncic who was left with a battle scar.

The Dallas Mavericks knew they would have to scratch and claw to upset the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Warriors are undefeated so far in these playoffs.

However it was Mavs star Luka Doncic who was literally scratched and clawed, and the Warriors ran away with a 112-87 win and a 1-0 series lead. In his worst playoff performance yet, Doncic got scratched in the face in the first quarter with a red scar on his face running from his nose across his right cheek.

"It's good. Makes me look tough," Doncic said of the scar after the game.

Doncic plans on getting treatment on his shoulder as well, which he was holding throughout parts of the game wincing in pain.

Doncic had more turnovers (7) than field goals made (6) for the first time in his playoff career (24 games). The seven turnovers are tied for his highest in the playoffs. After scoring 18 points in the first half, Doncic was held to just two points in the entire second half.

"Yeah, they threw a couple looks, the zone, the box-and-one, things that we talked about," Coach Jason Kidd said after the game. "There was no surprise. But they're a physical -- they set the tone right off the bat. As we've talked in the Playoffs, the team that's physical tends to find a way to win. We have to get back to being physical.

It was a poor performance on both ends by Doncic's lofty standards, and he'll look to bounce back strong in Game 2, in which Dallas is 6.5-point underdogs. The good news is history is on their side; This season, after the Mavs lost a game by 20 or more points they won the next game every time (including Game 6 against the Suns).

"Looking ahead to Game 2, of course," Doncic said. "It's one game. That's what the Playoffs is about. If you lose by one or lose by 40, it's a loss. We've just got to get ready for Game 2 now."