How Far Will Cuban's Mavs Go On Luka's $207M Supermax? To Slovenia

Luka Doncic is about to get paid. And the Dallas Mavs front office is traveling to Slovenia to get it done.
It was a foregone conclusion that Luka Doncic was going to sign his NBA supermax contract - now due to cap calculations a five-year, $207 million extension - shortly after the eligibility date of Aug. 6.

But that doesn't mean his Dallas Mavs shouldn't flex all of their dog-and-pony and pomp-and-circumstance muscle to get it done.

So as first noted by The Dallas Morning News, a traveling party of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, head coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nico Harrison and icon/advisor Dirk Nowitzki will fly to Doncic's hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, to formalize the deal with the 22-year-old superstar.

Doncic is overseas, of course, after having led Slovenia to the bronze medal match at this summer's Tokyo Olympics against Australia.

Doncic's extension with the Mavericks will be signed soon and take effect during the 2022-23 season, and it would keep the Slovenian Sensation under contract through the summer of 2027.

Doncic, Dallas' two-time All-Star, has emerged as one of the world's top players. He's spent three seasons in NBA, most recently topped by his 2020-21 campaign, during which he averaged 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 35 percent from the arc.

The Mavericks, with Harrison and Kidd new to town, are trying to accelerate the build around Doncic. But of course, first, he needs to be secured. And the Mavs are going to put on a show to make that happen.

