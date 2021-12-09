Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Ruled Out Against Mavs — Tests Positive With COVID

Former Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle will not be available to coach the Indiana Pacers against his previous team after testing positive for COVID.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the NBA's Friday slate in what was supposed to be Rick Carlisle's first game against his former team.

Instead, Carlisle will be sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. He had a positive result on a rapid test on Wednesday. Knicks media notes that he is awaiting the result of an additional PCR test but the results came back indicating he had tested positive — ruling him out for a few games. It has also been reported that Carlisle, who is apparently vaccinated, was coughing at times during Wednesday’s media sessions.

There was much anticipation built up for the storyline of Luka Doncic facing off against Carlisle for the first time. It was a matchup they were looking forward to.

"Obviously, there's going to be emotions,” said Luka Doncic on Wednesday in anticipation of Friday’s road game. “But we're looking forward to this."

That comment itself is … complicated, as Carlisle resigned from the Doncic-led Mavs after a long and successful stint - and a tumultuous season.

The Pacers canceled their scheduled practice on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” There hasn't been mention of players being added to the NBA's health and safety protocol process, however.

Indiana, meanwhile, is struggling enough that they are talking openly about trading their standout players. The Mavs just climbed back to .500 with a 12-12 record after a Wednesday win at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Luka Doncic has battled injuries during a skid that before Wednesday saw Dallas lose eight of 10, but the MVP candidate does not presently appear on the Dallas Mavs injury list for the Friday NBA game.