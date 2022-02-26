NBA Notebook: Harden's Sixers Debut, DeRozan's Historic Play & Celtics Turnaround

Here at DallasBaskball.com, we like to keep our readers updated on many other topics around the NBA, because you never know what could potentially intersect with the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA is back in full swing after the All-Star break with no shortage of intriguing storylines taking place around the league. Between James Harden making his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers, DeMar DeRozan continuing his historic play, and the Boston Celtics playing at an elite level, there's been a lot to look at.

Here are some of the top storylines from around the league with our NBA Notebook:

Boston Celtics Have Turned Things Around

It was a rough start to the 2021-22 season for the Boston Celtics — posting an underachieving 18-21 record through their initial 39 games. At one point, there was even some speculation from some as to whether the team should look to trade Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics have turned things around in a major way as they have posted a staggering 17-5 record (.772) since losing back-to-back games in early January. Boston has been led by their incredible 99.8 defensive rating during this stretch, which leads the NBA by a 5.5 margin over this span. While the Phoenix Suns have posted a league-best 19-3 record during this stretch, it's been the Celtics that have posted the top net rating (14.9) in the NBA by a whole 6.7 margin.

“We feel like we found something in the past few weeks and it’s just good that after the break we came out and there was no steps back,” Celtics forward Al Horford said, via Associated Press.

Boston's starting lineup consisting of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams III, and Al Horford has been particularly impressive. Since Jan. 7, this combination has logged 195 minutes together and has achieved a 119.7 offensive rating, 84.1 defensive rating, and 35.6 net rating.

When the Celtics face small ball lineups, they have the option of sliding over Williams III to the center position where his mobility can be maximized. Jaylen Brown often is guarding the opposing team's player with real effectiveness all the while the unit as a whole is playing tied together.

The Celtics' momentum continued coming out of the NBA All-Star break as they took down the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday with 129-106 being the final score. Jayson Tatum led the way with 30 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while being one of seven players to reach double-figure scoring totals.

“We're having a lot more fun, knowing how we play and how we should be playing night in and night out,” Jayson Tatum said, via the team's official website. “Just really trying to build off of that from game to game and having fun while doing it."

The addition of Derrick White at the trade deadline appears to be making a key difference for the Celtics. In the 142 minutes that White has logged in five games, Boston has posted a 28.2 net rating. He brings a stable complementary impact to a previously underwhelming bench unit.

Before White made his debut with the Celtics, the team's bench consistently underwhelmed. The team had posted a -3.7 net rating in the 853 minutes that Tatum was off-court but since acquiring White, Boston has registered an 8.5 net rating without Tatum on the floor.

DeMar DeRozan Continues to Make History

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) scores against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), left, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) at the end of the second half at the United Center. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at the United Center.

In the Chicago Bulls' 112-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, DeMar DeRozan furthered his streak of consecutive performances with at least 35 points while once again elevating his team in clutch-time. He finished with 37 points, six rebounds, and three assists overall.

DeRozan is now the seventh player in NBA history to put together eight consecutive games with at least 35 points joining the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor. Also, DeRozan is just two games shy of Jordan's franchise-record of 10 consecutive games with at least 35 points.

"We're witnessing history," Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu said, via Associated Press. "What we are witnessing right now is something that people are gonna remember for a long time. And it's one of those things where it's gonna be a record for a pretty long time."

Again, DeRozan took over in clutch time for the Bulls. Facing a 108-105 deficit on the scoreboard with 58 seconds left to play, he scored five points within the final minute of the game to lead Chicago to victory.

"You love it and you hate it," DeRozan said. "Of course, you don't want to be down and have that pressure on yourself to try to pull out a game. But when you're in those moments, you've got to take it on. I love the moments, I love the challenge, I love the opportunity."

DeRozan now has 120 points in clutch situations this season (2nd in NBA) is converting at a clip of 55.6 percent from the field and 88.9 percent on free throws. He's been an elite closer and has led the Bulls to a 20-10 record in the 30 appearances he's made that have included clutch time.

The MVP conversation is becoming a truly competitive field with the way DeRozan has played as of late. Despite dealing with no shortage of injuries to teammates, he has continued to lead the Bulls to being an elite team in the Eastern Conference.

Harden Makes Sixers Debut

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first quarter at Target Center. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) celebrates a play by his team against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

The Philadelphia 76ers took part in the biggest blockbuster move at the trade deadline by parting with Ben Simmons in an effort to land James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. Now, Harden is reunited with Daryl Morey and now has a superstar big man in Joel Embiid, who is considered an MVP favorite, to form a one-two punch with.

In his Sixers debut, Harden was instrumental in the team's 133-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with 27 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists in 35 minutes of action. The defense often loaded up on him in pick-and-roll situations to get the ball out of his hands—opening up favorable opportunities for his teammates.

"Easy shot after easy shot. You've just got to be winning shooters. That's what we were tonight," Embiid said, via Yahoo Sports.

"[Harden] attracts a lot of attention. When you've two guys on the floor who do that, me and him, it becomes a little easier for everybody else. it's on everyone else to just make shots."

Embiid was quite happy after the game with how playing alongside Harden simplified the opportunities he received throughout the course of the game. He ended his night with 34 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes. There was less reliance on post-ups and isolation than usual with plenty of quality looks playing within the flow of the offense.

"You should’ve seen my face every single time especially in the fourth," Embiid told NBC Sports after the game. "The first three quarters obviously making plays for all of us.

"That was probably the most wide open I've ever been in my career. I had a lot of easy baskets.

"I used to have to work for everything but I the fourth quarter the shot-making ability and shot creation, you should’ve seen my face.

"I've never had this. Nothing close to it. Hopefully it continues. We didn’t even play our best. I think we can be way better than that."

There were a few intriguing two-man game sequences with Harden and Embiid in dribble handoff situations. Harden split a pair of attempts in these situations, but what matters most is he had a wide open three-point attempt and a rhythm floater when getting downhill. These are the ultimate 'pick your poison' situations for a defense to face.

Harden also displayed more of a willingness to be active off the ball when spacing out, too. A prime example occurred when Tobias Harris was driving baseline, Harden opted to drift from the wing to the corner to make himself available for the deep kick out.

Where Harden did most of his scoring damage was through isolation possessions. His impressive shot creation ability was on full display with him converting a pair of and-one makes on step back three-pointers. He sliced up the defense a few times getting to the rim.

An important factor for the Sixers that was on full display is they have two of the NBA's biggest free throw magnets now on the same team. The Sixers ended the night with 36 free throw attempts with Embiid (13) and Harden (nine) combining for 22 of those attempts.

The positive impact on Tyrese Maxey of playing alongside a player that commands as much focus of the defense as Harden should be noted, too. He finished with 28 points while going 12-of-16 (75.0 percent) from the floor with a clear focus on scoring. The Sixers are a much deeper offensive attack now since they can have two of Embiid, Harden, and Maxey on the floor throughout any given game barring injury.