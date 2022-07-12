Jazz Change Tune: Should Mavs Trade for Donovan Mitchell?

What does Utah really want? What does Mitchell really want? The Mavs and the rest of the NBA, await the answers.

The entirety of the NBA is eyeballing Donovan Mitchell and whether he might like to force his way out of Utah. And while Jazz general manager Justin Zanik recently offered a rather muddy view at what Utah might be thinking, teams are now suggesting to ESPN that Utah is ready to take calls.

And we will suggest that the Dallas Mavs need to get on the phone.

Is the three-time All-Star “untouchable” in terms of being traded? Hardly.

“Change is inevitable in the NBA. I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of what we’re trying to do,” he said, per ESPN. “Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is (untouchable).''

So ... the Jazz might trade him?

"We’re trying to build a championship team, but there’s no intent there (to trade Mitchell), at all.”

Maybe not. But If an NBA fan comes away from those comments with a mixed bag of impressions? Join the club.

The three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert netted the Jazz a bonanza in future picks. That's one way to rebuild a program. What would Mitchell bring in trade? And how would Mitchell respond to being a centerpiece of a rebuil

That's the other thing Utah must ponder here.

Mitchell, 25, would bring with him the remaining four years and $135 million of his current contract. He would also bring his 2021-22 numbers, as he averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game, helping the Jazz finish the year 49–33 and with a playoff berth.

