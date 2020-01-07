DALLAS - Jerry West knows "superstardom.'' He knows "genius.'' He knows Dirk Nowitzki. And he says that the Dallas Mavericks young standout already is the first two things ... and it going to be better than the third.

“Look at Dallas,'' the iconic West tells the Dallas Morning News. "One player has transformed them into a playoff team. He will be the best player Dallas has ever had.

"I have great respect for Nowitzki. But Dirk is not (Luka).”

We're glad we don't have to argue and don't have to choose ... and we're glad we get to watch Doncic do on a nightly basis what he did to the Bulls on Tuesday night in a 118-110 victory in which he recorded his 19th career triple-double with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 14-of-24 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from deep. Twenty-one of Doncic's 38 points came in the third quarter alone.

“I don’t mind (talking about individual statistics), but I think every game is another stat,” Doncic said. “For me, all I would say is it’s more important to get a win.”

That approach also makes Doncic special. In fact, West, currently a consultant with the Clippers but best-known as a Lakers legend in every possible NBA role, seems to think pretty much nobody is Luka.

“Everyone wishes they had a 20-year-old who plays like him, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface,'' West says. "It’s fun to watch genius.''

The word "superstar'' is tossed around fairly casually nowadays, as West seems to realize. ... Which is why he adds, "How many superstars are there in the league at any given time? Maybe five or six. There’s a difference between All-Stars and superstars.

A superstar is different, and that’s what he is.”