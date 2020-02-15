Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Kevin Garnett Credits Mavs Owner Mark Cuban For 'Changing The Game' For NBA Players

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban takes heat for decisions made and not made; that is the nature of his job not only as the owner, but also as someone who for 20 years has rolled up his sleeves in terms of decision-making while never shying away from controversy.

But there is a bigger picture here, as NBA icon Kevin Garnett illustrates here.

In the clip, Garnett mentions the first-class treatment Cuban started giving players - the Mavs and the visiting team, too - way back in his early years taking over as the owner of his favorite team.

Garnett also talked flatteringly about Dirk Nowitzki and many other subject. But it's his respect for the innovations pushed by Cuban (many of which are now NBA-industry-standard) that jumps out. ... so much so that Mark Cuban retweeted the clip, thanking KG for the high praise.

When the Mavs' "culture'' goes bad - as was the case when the front office came under scrutiny for sexist misbehavior in the sales department of the team - Cuban understandably takes the heat. But Garnett's point about the little things that make a locker room work is accurate. And the Dallas Mavericks "culture'' in the locker room, as well as dozens of forward-thinking moves by the NBA are in part the product of Mark Cuban pushing and nudging and sometimes even screaming to to have the new concept heard.

It's certainly rewarding for Cuban to hear this praise from a foe like Garnett. It's certainly justified for Mavs Nation to recognize the same.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rising Stars: Luka Has His Moments As USA Tops World 151-131

President Obama, Michael Jordan and Bill Murray are All On The Doncic Agenda as In the NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game, Luka Has His Moments As USA Tops World 151-131

Mike Fisher

Valentine's Wishes for the Mavs and NBA All-Star Luka Doncic

The Siren's Call: My Valentine's Wishes for the Dallas Mavericks and NBA All-Star Luka Doncic

T.J. Macias

'He Said Something I Didn't Like': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Responds To Kings Coach's Trash Talk

Watch: Did Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Get Dissed By Sacramento Kings Coach Luke Walton? Let's Read Some NBA Lips

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

WATCH: President Obama Meets Mavs NBA All-Star Luka Doncic - And Roasts Jason Kidd

WATCH: President Obama Is In Chicago And He Meets Dallas Mavericks NBA All-Star Luka Doncic - And Roasts Our Old Friend Jason Kidd

Mike Fisher

Mavs Luka Doncic To Meet Michael Jordan at NBA All-Star Weekend

Luka Doncic Is Becoming a Basketball Hero, But Having Signed On With Jordan Brand, He Has Access to Maybe the Greatest as He's In Chicago and is To Meet Michael Jordan at NBA All-Star Weekend

Mike Fisher

Luka and KP Play Nice Together as Mavs blast Kings, 130-111

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis each have double-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks head into the NFL All-Star Break with a blowout of the Kings and a head of steam.

Matthew Postins

by

MikeFisher

Mavs Almost Made 2 'Really Big' Trades Before NBA Deadline, Says Cuban

Mark Cuban Says His Dallas Mavericks Almost Added "Two Really Big Pieces" At The NBA Trade Deadline

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Whitt's End: How Would Dick Motta Judge Luka and Today's Mavs?

Whitt's End: It's 'Home, Sour Home' for the Otherwise Engaging Dallas Mavericks. What Would Dick Motta Say About Today's Local NBA Team?

Richie Whitt

Luka Doncic Says He's 'Ready': Kings at Mavs GAMEDAY

Luka Doncic Says He's 'Ready' And So Is the Final Game in Dallas before the NBA's All-Star Break: Kings at Mavs GAMEDAY

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Pre-NBA All-Star Donuts: Excitedly Waiting on Luka Doncic

The Mavericks Look for Health and Consistency Heading Into the Break

Steven Kilpatrick

by

Jmax40