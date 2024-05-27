Key Dallas Mavericks Center Suffers Injury, Leaves Game 3 of WCF Against Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II left Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an injury after receiving an inadvertent knee to the back of the head from Karl-Anthony Towns. Lively was already falling down as Towns was chasing an offensive rebound. The Mavericks have announced he is questionable to return with a neck sprain. Below is a video of the incident. He had also taken a shot to the groin a few plays before this.
Lively has been spectacular for the Mavs in the Playoffs, but especially in this series. He's led the team in plus/minus this postseason and has been perfect from the floor in all three games against the Timberwolves. He left Game 3 with 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.
The rookie out of Duke, who was taken 12th overall last July, has been sensational all season. Dallas acquired him in a trade on draft night with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Mavericks dumped the contract of Davis Bertans so OKC could move up and take Cason Wallace ahead of the Orlando Magic. Trading for Daniel Gafford at this season's trade deadline has given the Mavs a two-headed center duo that can patrol the paint, block shots, and catch lobs from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Dallas had a 2-0 series lead coming into the game and led the Timberwolves at halftime. With Maxi Kleber also out with an injured shoulder, if Lively cannot return, the Mavericks will have to rely on veteran Dwight Powell to give Gafford a break here and there, or they could go really small and run P.J. Washington at the five for small stretches, but that might be a bad idea against Minnesota.
UPDATE: The Mavericks ruled Lively out for the game midway through the third quarter with his neck sprain.
