Grant Williams Reveals Trade To Milwaukee Bucks Fell Through at Trade Deadline
During Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, former Dallas Maverick Grant Williams appeared on the alt-cast and was asked about his trade away from Dallas. At the trade deadline, the Mavericks sent Williams, Seth Curry, and a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for P.J. Washington and two second-round picks. Apparently, he was almost sent to Milwaukee to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"I knew probably a week or two before that I was probably not going to be there at the deadline," Williams said on air. "...(We) figured out what team would look the best and Charlotte was the best opportunity. I think the only other team that probably would've been an option was Milwaukee but the deal fell through."
While he doesn't say what the specific deal was, it likely would've been a similar trade package for Bobby Portis, a rumored target of the Mavs at the trade deadline. Portis has gained a cult-like following during his time in Milwaukee and is beloved by that fanbase for his energy, but Dallas got their preferred option in P.J. Washington, who grew up in the Dallas area.
Washington has been a vital player in Dallas' run to the Western Conference Finals, coming up huge for the Mavericks in the Oklahoma City series and guarding players up or down, from Jalen Williams to Karl-Anthony Towns. With him in the starting lineup alongside Daniel Gafford, who was also acquired at the trade deadline, the Mavericks have had the best defensive rating in the NBA.
Williams saw his numbers spike on a worse Hornets team, who was playing without their best player LaMelo Ball. The Mavericks acquired him last season in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, but it clearly just wasn't working in Dallas. Now, there's a real chance his two former teams meet in the NBA Finals this season.
