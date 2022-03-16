Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving To Attend Mavs-Nets, Won't Play

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving yet to comply with New York vaccine mandate

When Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving will have one of the best seats in the house. 

Fresh off a 60-point performance against the Orlando Magic, Irving still hasn't complied with the New York City COVID-19 vaccination mandate. He can attend the game or any event at Barclays Center, and plans on doing so Wednesday. 

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving Drives to the Rim

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Superstar Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving Shoots Free Throw

“It’s a little awkwardness,” Irving said. “But showing up there with my family and getting a warm embrace from New York, Brooklyn, just everybody that’s there to support the Brooklyn Nets and support our organization, support me. And just support what’s going on out here and want to see a change.”

With the NBA playoffs being less than a month away, time is running out for Irving to be cleared to play in New York. However, he remains hopeful. 

“My faith in things turning around hasn’t changed, it hasn’t wavered,” Irving said. “But I wouldn’t be able to sit up here and talk to you guys comfortably unless I had a big supporting group behind me. And they’ve been selfless this whole time.”

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Drives to Rim vs. New York Knicks

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Superstar Kevin Durant

The part-time status for Irving has resulted in Durant carrying the load at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons hasn't helped, as the former All-Star remains sidelined since the trade with the Philadelphia 76ers jettisoned James Harden. 

The focus for the Mavericks is clearly to slow down Durant. Even without Irving and Simmons, Durant has proven that he's nearly impossible to guard.

In the win at Boston, the Mavericks did an effective job of slowing down Jayson Tatum. Perhaps the Mavs can have similar success with Durant.

