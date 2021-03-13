Aldridge To Mavs? What Are The (Buyout) Odds?

There is a Mavs willingness to acquire a "game-changer'' star, to use Cuban's words. Where does Aldridge fit into that formula?

The news earlier this week that former Texas Longhorns forward LaMarcus Aldridge is parting ways with the San Antonio Spurs was seismic. Not only did it mean that Aldridge would likely be leaving his native Texas, but it also meant that a NBA Finals contender would likely pursue the 35-year old forward.

Of course, the DFW native could stay in Texas ...

The Spurs are unlikely to simply release Aldridge. The Spurs are actively looking for a trade partner so they can get some return on Aldridge. And, because this is America and you can bet on anything, there are odds.

SportsLine published the odds of which team Aldridge would end up with, and the Miami Heat led the way. Next was, oddly, Aldridge’s former team, the Portland Trail Blazers. After that, the Boston Celtics, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers rounded out the Top 5.

The only in-state team that SportsLine gave odds to in acquiring Aldridge was the Dallas native’s hometown team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Via SportsLine oddsmakers: Which will be LaMarcus Aldridge's next team?

Heat +200

Blazers +250

Celtics +400

Suns +500

Lakers +600

Mavericks +800

Clippers +900

Warriors +1000

76ers +1200

Nets +1500

Mavs owner Mark Cuban has detailed to DallasBasketball.com the Mavs' thinking as the NBA trade deadline approaches in late March. There are no plans to simply trade small pieces for the sake of a trade. There is a willingness to acquire a "game-changer'' star, to use Cuban's words, to add to the Luka Doncic-led core.

Where does Aldridge fit into that formula? For the last three seasons, even at his age, he's still pretty much an 18-points/eight-rebounds performer. We're not sure where he ranks on Dallas' list (maybe even after the deadline?) ... but he's on the oddsmakers' list.