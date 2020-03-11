Dallas Basketball
Late-Game Pressures Plague Mavs: Spurs Avoid Series Sweep

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday could have made franchise history with a victory against the San Antonio Spurs, which would have completed the season series sweep against their long-time rivals for the first time ever. Alas, the Mavs fell to the pressure of a late-game situation and lost to the Spurs, 119-109.

The Mavs (39-27) led for the majority of the game but the Spurs (27-36) raged back in the fourth quarter, going on a 21-5 run to lead 101-92 with 6:20 remaining in the game.

Dallas was able to close the gap but couldn’t sustain in the clutch, a problem that also haunted them in a late-game loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. ... and indeed has been a season-long bugaboo.

The loss continues the Mavs’ bad execution in late-game situations. The Mavs are now 13-21 in clutch games (games that are within five points at some point during the final five minutes). Even worse, Dallas is 3-13 in games that have a one-point differential in the final minute of the game.

Luka Doncic dazzled despite a hurt wrist, thumb, and ankle. Doncic missed his first three shots before finding his rhythm to score 38 points. Doncic (6-of-13) had a solid long-distance shooting game and added seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Spurs have had a Doncic problem this season. The Slovenian star averaged a 30-point triple-double in the Mavericks’ three wins over the Spurs this season.

Dallas was missing Seth Curry (left ankle sprain), Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain), and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness).

Shorthanded, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorrian Finney-Smith stepped up. Haradway Jr. sparked Dallas, continuing the best season of his career, with 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Finney-Smith might earn a Sports Center Top-10 nod with a staggering alley-oop from Doncic. Finney-Smith added 15 points.

Dallas had no answer for LaMarcus Aldridge (24 points) and Rudy Gay (17 points). The Spurs set a new season-high with 10 blocks, four from Aldridge.

A look at the bright side, the Mavs finished 3-1 against the Spurs this season, securing a series win for the first time since 2009-10 season.

The Mavs return home to the American Airlines Center to host the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night at 7 p.m. (CT). Dallas has not dropped three games in a row yet this season.

The game is a perfect opportunity for Dallas, who sits comfortably at seventh in the Western Conference rankings, to jockey for playoff position against third-ranked Denver.

Every game from here on out has extra meaning. Ten of the Mavs final 16 games are against current playoff teams.

