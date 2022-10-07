DALLAS - Oh, it was an "exhibition,'' alright.

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers this week played a preseason game in Las Vegas - a 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns, not a surprise given the state of the Lakers - and following LeBron putting on a show ...

He put on a show.

"I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing,'' said James, referring to the idea of owning an NBA franchise in "Sin City.'' I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now (for another preseason game) But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players.

"So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."

The personal plea to commissioner Adam Silver about being first in line to own the team if the league ever expands or moves to Las Vegas, if you read between the lines, maybe suggests just how likely such an ownership arrangement could be.

How powerful are the players in the NBA? How powerful is LeBron?

Powerful enough to refer to the commissioner of the league by cozily calling him "Adam.''

In June, on an episode of his YouTube show "The Shop: Uninterrupted," James stated this as his goal.

"I want a team in Vegas," said James. "I want the team in Vegas."

For the record, Silver is saying that, "At some point, this league invariably will expand, but it's not at this moment that we are discussing it." But he does endorse both Seattle and Las Vegas as viable and "great sports market(s).''

James, 37, has a reported net worth of $1 billion, which might be half the amount it could take to purchase a franchise. So he would likely be "the face'' of an ownership group, and in charge of saying things like Las Vegas has "the best fan base in the world.''

He said that with a wink. And yes, we're sure.

