LISTEN: Mavs Preseason Positives & Roster Move Coming

When it comes to the NBA preseason, you have to take a lot of what you watch with a grain of salt. For example, we shouldn’t expect the Dallas Mavericks to go 82-0 this season based on their 68-point obliteration of a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets in preseason. Maybe 67-15 like they did back in 2007 (we’re only kidding, we think), but not 82-0.

That said, there are things from the preseason that you can actually put some stock into, mainly how players are looking physically. Mavs’ star Luka Doncic looks to be in the best shape he’s ever been in to start a season. Kristaps Porzingis, coming off an offseason with no rehabbing, also looks to be in excellent shape and has been moving around like the KP we saw in the ‘Orlando Bubble’. Maxi Kleber, who had a really tough year last year due to getting Covid and having achilles issues, also looks more like his normal self again.

And then from there, you can assess how some of the young guys on the roster are adapting as well. Second year man Josh Green has gotten a decent amount of playing time this preseason and has shown us some flashes. Two-way rookie Eugene Omoruyi has really opened a lot of eyes with his constant energetic play that could potentially lead to him getting a guaranteed roster spot before it’s said and done.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by fellow DallasBasketball.com colleague Lance Roberson to discuss what’s real and what’s fake when it comes to preseason play, expectations for the Mavs this year with the season opener just one week away, and one roster move that could happen any day now.

Dallas currently has 16 guaranteed contracts on its roster, and it can only have 15 guaranteed contracts plus the two two-way contracts heading into the season. This means at least one roster move will have to be made, whether that’s waiving a player or making a trade. Could Trey Burke or Tyrell Terry be the odd man out? Could there be an opportunity to trade both to a team like the OKC Thunder? We discuss all that and more right here:

