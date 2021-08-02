LOOK: Dallas Mavs Release NBA Summer League Roster & Schedule

The Mavs will be playing at least four games in Las Vegas, and each game will be televised nationally.

The Dallas Mavericks are approaching the opening of the NBA free agency window with high hopes. But there are hopes about to be chased on another level as the Mavs have announced their roster, and their schedule, for the 2021 NBA Summer League.

The Mavs will be playing at least four games in Las Vegas, and each game will be televised nationally.The slate (with all times CT):

Aug. 9 vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 11 vs. Utah, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 14 vs. Denver, 2 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 15 vs. Sacramento, 2 p.m., ESPN2

After these four games, the Mavericks will be involved in at least one more tournament game that will be played on on Aug. 16 or 17. Tyrell Terry and Nate Hinton are among the young holdovers who are listed on the Dallas roster, which looks like this:

1 Tyrell Terry G 6-2 170 Stanford/USA 9/28/00 1

8 Josh Green G/F 6-6 210 Arizona/Australia 11/16/00 1

9 Carlik Jones G 6-1 185 Louisville/USA 12/23/97 R

14 Nate Hinton G 6-5 210 Houston/USA 6/8/99 1

16 Feron Hunt F 6-8 195 SMU/USA 7/5/99 R

18 LJ Figueroa G 6-6 195 Oregon/USA 3/28/98 R

19 Devontae Shuler G 6-2 185 Mississippi/USA 2/9/98 R

21 Eugene Omoruyi F 6-6 235 Oregon/Canada 2/14/97 R

25 EJ Onu F/C 6-11 240 Shawnee State/USA 7/31/99 R

26 Robert Franks F 6-7 225 Washington State/USA 12/18/96 1

27 Devonte Patterson F 6-7 205 Prairie View A&M/USA 11/1/96 R

28 Tariq Owens F 6-10 205 Texas Tech/USA

Note that Josh Green, last year's Mavs top rookie, is listed, though he is currently playing for the Australian National Team in the Olympics. Also note that Tyler Bey was not extended a qualifying offer, making him a free agent who is not presently on this roster.

New Mavericks assistant coach Greg St. Jean, brought to town by new Mavs head coach Jason Kidd, will serve as the head coach in Las Vegas.