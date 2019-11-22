LOOK: Luka Doncic is Art - And the Mavs Star Has A Dallas Wall Mural to Prove It

DALLAS - What Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is doing, says coach Rick Carlisle, is the result of him being "an artist.'' So it makes perfect sense that a spin through Dallas would take us to a wall mural to celebrate the Art of Luka. Or, at least, Luka as Art.

The accolades are many for Luka, a triple-double machine who was last season's Rookie of the Year, who will be an All-Star for 2019-20, and who - at this incredible pace - might just continue his roll toward MVP consideration.

So how about some artwork to celebrate it all?

DallasBasketball.com hooked up with artist Preston Pannek of House of Pannek for the Deep Ellum video (yes, the same graffiti-dotted Deep Ellum that inspired the Mavs' new "City Edition'' uniforms) to grab a look at the Luka mural.

"I’ve watched basketball my entire life,'' Pannek tells DBcom, "and I’ve never seen anything like this guy. (Partner) Adrienne (Creasey) and I wanted to make sure that we showed him as much respect and love as he has shown our city.''

Watch the above video and you will see ... Luka as Art is born. And Kristaps Porzingis as Art is coming, too.