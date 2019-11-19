LOOK: Mavs Announce 'City Edition' Uniforms - Graffiti-Style

DALLAS - We'd already gotten a glimpse at what was coming ... and now they are here, as the Dallas Mavericks have officially released their new "City Edition" jersey.

The leaks were out there, and so were the negative responses (click here for my Mavs Donuts takes on all the "fashion experts'' negativity). But the Nike-influenced style, according to the Mavs, "weaves deep into the fabric of the Dallas community, highlighting an eclectic arts scene that combines both the pride of the city and this team. This jersey is a true reflection of Dallas/Fort Worth arts, including bright colors, such as action green and new addition coastal blue, free-flowing creativity and unique graffiti."

The uniforms are fine for me. (Did the shorts get darker than originally thought? I don't know what "action green'' is, but green is a throwback color around here, so that's cool. And as far as getting used to them? The team will wear the jerseys a total of 22 times this season, beginning Nov. 26 against the Los Angeles Clippers. (The jersey will, of course, be available for purchase at Mavs Hanger stores at the American Airlines Center and the team's website that same day.)

