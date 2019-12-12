LOOK: 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis Joins Luka Doncic in Deep Ellum Mavs Wall Mural

DALLAS - In late November, we wrote about how what Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is doing, per coach Rick Carlisle, is the result of him being "an artist.'' And DallasBasketball.com wrote about hooking up with artist Preston Pannek of House of Pannek for the Deep Ellum video (yes, the same graffiti-dotted Deep Ellum that inspired the Mavs' new "City Edition'' uniforms) to grab a look at the Luka mural.

(That story, and Luka video, is here.)

"I’ve watched basketball my entire life,'' Pannek tells DBcom, "and I’ve never seen anything like this guy. (Partner) Adrienne (Creasey) and I wanted to make sure that we showed him as much respect and love as he has shown our city.''

Pannek promised that a companion piece starring Kristaps Porzingis would soon be finished. And now you get a first look at that creation, too.