Lakers' LeBron James: Boston Celtics Fans Are ‘Racist As F---’

LeBron James is offering a blunt explanation for his distaste of fans of the Boston Celtics.

In a new episode of "The Shop,'' the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is asked, "Why do you hate Boston?”

LeBron's answer: “Because they’re racist as f---.”

This is not a new accusation when it comes to Boston fans and their history, as James himself points out, as he describes how he had a beer thrown at him one time while playing in Boston, and how sections of fans are allowed to wear T-shirt that read, "F--- LBJ.''

But, he noted, he has grown accustomed to dealing with the racist taunts.

”They’re gonna say whatever the f--- they want to say,'' said James, who ironically happens to be part owner of the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball.

Warning: The video below includes usage of profanity.

In recent weeks, the issue of fans' taunts has come up as the Celtics made their NBA playoff run. Kyrie Irving of the Nets urged Boston fans to focus on “strictly basketball” in their comments towards him when they played in Boston. And the Celtics standout Jaylen Brown expanded on those sentiments.

“I know that every Celtics fan in our arena is not a racist,'' Brown said. "We have people of all walks of life, ethnicities, colors, that are die-hard Celtics fans. So I think painting every Celtics fan as a racist would be unfair. However, Boston, we’ve got a lot of work to do, no question.”