Mavs LISTEN: 'Motivated' Doncic Drops 51; Does Dinwiddie Trade Affect Brunson's Free Agency?

Did the Dallas Mavericks get enough in the Kristaps Porzingis trade that netted them Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans? Was Luka Doncic's 51-point performance motivated by the trade? And what about Jalen Brunson's free agency?

The Dallas Mavericks officially moved on from the Kristaps Porzingis era at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, but a decent portion of their fan base is still coming to grips with the move two days later.

Did the Mavs get as much as they could have for Porzingis if they had potentially waited until the offseason to trade him? Will newcomers Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans be able to provide more than Porzingis would have to help Dallas get out of the first round of the playoffs this season? If Dinwiddie ends up performing well, does it increase the chances of the Mavs letting Jalen Brunson walk in free agency?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Mavs Moneyball's Kirk Henderson and others to discuss all of these issues at length.

Outside of all the trade madness, there was an actual Mavs basketball game played at American Airlines Center on Thursday night, and Luka Doncic went berserk on the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of a career-high 51 points.

“Obviously we’re going to miss [Kristaps Porzingis]," said Doncic after the win.

"We were building something great here even though it didn’t obviously work out. I wish him the best. We got two new guys who are welcome. [Davis] Bertans is a good shooter, [Spencer] Dinwiddie can put the ball on the floor and he can score. NBA is a business.”

Was Doncic motivated by what happened at the trade deadline, given that he no longer has to worry about getting Porzingis a certain amount of shots per game? He would obviously never say that publicly, but the guys talk about this possibility as well on this week's episode. Thanks for listening!

