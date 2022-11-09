Luka Doncic is the second-best basketball player in the world, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and "absolutely'' ahead of Kevin Durant, says NBA analyst Chris Broussard, who adds that the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic is destined to have a better career than KD.

"Absolutely, he's better than Kevin Durant,'' said Broussard on FS1. "Giannis is the best player in the world, Luka is the second-best player in the world. Luka is a better all-around player (than Durant).''

Doncic vs. Durant is a hot topic as the moment after KD missed a key free throw to contribute to Dallas' recent win over the Brooklyn Nets - meaning the Mavs have swept the high-profile Nets in the two-game season series.

Doncic is presently the NBA leader in scoring (at 36 points per) and his among the best in the assist (8.4) and and rebounding (8.4) categories as well. Durant is at 31 points per, placing him at sixth in the league.

Said Broussard: KD is "obviously a better shooter but I don't know if he's a better scorer. ... Luka is a better passer, controls the game better than KD does, and is a better rebounder.''

But what about the fact that Durant has an NBA title and perennial MVP candidate Luka - in fairness, at just age 23 - does not?

"Obviously, KD has a title (as part of a loaded Steph Curry-topped Warriors team) but he has never led his own team to a championship,'' Broussard said. "I think Luka will do that multiple times."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.