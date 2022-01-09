Luka Doncic's Ankle Status: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Bulls

Dallas is looking for its second victory without head coach Jason Kidd, who on Friday entered health and safety protocols.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks return home to host the Chicago Bulls on a Sunday evening game in which both teams are riding impressive winning streaks. The Mavs look to extend their five-game winning streak while stopping the Bulls, who have won nine games in a row.

Against the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls, the Mavs could be without star Luka Doncic. Doncic Doncic suffered an ankle sprain in the closing minutes of Dallas’ win over the Warriors. Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) remains out.

Dallas has found success and confidence without their stars though. The Mavs had six players score in double figures in their 130-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Also over the last five games, the Mavs are holding opponents to just 91.8 points per game.

Getting past the Bulls will be no easy task. In the last 10 games, Chicago is averaging 117.4 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.

Dallas is looking for its second victory without head coach Jason Kidd, who on Friday entered health and safety protocols. Mavs assistant coach Sean Sweeney has stepped in.

INJURY REPORT: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) is questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (21-18) VS. CHICAGO BULLS (26-10)

FLASHBACK: The Bulls lead the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after it recorded a 117-110 win in Chicago in November.

WHEN: Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point underdogs vs. the Bulls.

NEXT: Dallas is on the road for two games; first against the New York Knicks on Wednesday and then against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

LAST WORD: Jalen Brunson on coach Sweeney's first NBA win as acting head coach:

“It’s a big moment him,” said Brunson. “He’s going to downplay it. That’s how Sean is, but we’re really excited for him.