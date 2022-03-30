Doncic, Mavs Make History by Smashing Lakers

DALLAS - Usually when the Los Angeles Lakers come to town, it's an attention-grabbing showdown between some of the NBA's best talent. This time around, the stars were all on one side.

The Dallas Mavericks continued their dominance at American Airlines Center by smashing the struggling Lakers 128-110. The Lakers were severely shorthanded without LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot).

Over its last 22 home games, Dallas is holding its opponents to just 100.2 points per game. However, it was the Mavs' offense, which scored its most points of the season through three quarters, that stole the show Tuesday night.

The Mavericks jumped out to a double-digit lead early behind more magic from Luka Doncic. The MVP candidate scored 15 of Dallas' first 25 points. The Mavs scored 43 points in the first quarter, tied for their second-most this season.

Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, marking his 21st career 30-point triple-double. Doncic has tied Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most in that category in NBA history.

Reggie Bullock's offensive prowess continued with 17 points. Seven Mavs scored in double figures, with three coming off the bench.

The Mavs' 82 first half points is the most points the Lakers have given up in a half since the franchise moved to LA. Malik Monk led the Lakers with 28 points and Russell Westbrook added 25 points.

With the Mavs playing at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Doncic and most of the starters rested the majority of the fourth quarter. The Mavs led by as many as 37 points and were never in trouble.

Why do the Mavs (47-29) want home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs so badly? Because they're now 27-12 at AAC overall and 19-4 over their last 22 home games.

With the win, the Mavs trail the Warriors in the standings by just one game. Despite having a shot at the third seed, Dallas has the fifth best odds (+1200) to win the conference, behind the Suns, Warriors, Grizzlies and Jazz.

Six regular season games remaining, Dallas heads east for a four-game road trip. Cleveland is followed by Washington on Friday, Milwaukee (April 3) and Detroit (April 6).