NBA Twitter Reacts to Luka Doncic's Historic 60-Point Performance vs. Knicks

Luka Doncic took over the basketball world on Tuesday night with his 60-point triple-double performance against the New York Knicks.

The Dallas Mavericks (19-16) outlasted the New York Knicks (18-17) on Tuesday night in an overtime thriller, 126-121, behind a historic performance from Luka Doncic.

Doncic scored a career-high and franchise record 60 points along with 21 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double. That was just one of many milestones that he achieved in Tuesday night's victory.

The Mavericks were down by 10 points entering the fourth quarter as Doncic and the rest of the crew fought back to within single-digits in the final minutes of the game. Dallas rallied in the final minute, scoring on each possession while the Knicks struggled from the free throw line.

With four seconds remaining and down 115-113, Doncic purposefully missed the second of two free throws and miraculously grabbed the rebound. From there, he flung in the game-tying shot to force overtime where the Mavs were able to secure the win.

Check out NBA Twitter's reaction from Doncic's historic performance below.

