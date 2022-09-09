Mavs Double D: Are Doncic & Dinwiddie Top 10 Backcourt?

This past week, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia in its quest for the Fiba Eurobasket. On Tuesday he racked up 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Wednesday he went off for 47 points.

Doncic is also gaining MVP buzz, as Vegas Insiders also have the Dallas Mavericks superstar with the top betting odds to win this season.

So why is the Mavs leader star and company being undervalued this offseason?

ESPN's Brian Windhorst wonders the same, as he questions the team's backcourt rankings.

"I mean Luka Doncic and a guy off the street could be a top-10 backcourt in the NBA, and Spencer Dinwiddie is not a guy off the street," Windhorst maintained.

Last season, Dallas acquired Spencer Dinwiddie midseason after trading Kristaps Porzingis.

He made an immediate impact helping the team to a 20-7 record, and a top four spot in the West.

Whenever Dinwiddie scored 15 or more points, Dallas went 9-1 record. When he scored at least 10 plus, the Mavs were 15-4.

His scoring presence also helped the team take a 2-1 lead in the first round of the playoffs over the Utah Jazz. In the first three games of the series, he scored 22, 17 and 20 points.

"Dinwiddie put up really big numbers when was with Dallas after the trade," Windhorst added. "He put up some of the best three-point shooting numbers of his career."

After being traded, Dinwiddie upped his points per game by 3.8 and his shooting percentage by 12.2 percent. His 3-point conversion also went up nine points.

So, can his numbers translate into a successful pairing with Doncic?

Possibly.

Doncic and Dinwiddie made history last postseason when they became the first duo since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to score 30 points in a Game 7.

While Dinwiddie is no Jalen Brunson, all he needs to do is support Doncic to the best of his abilities.

"Doncic is a beast, I think Dinwiddie having the whole training camp to go along with him, I think they are going to be right up there with some of the best in the league," Windhorst concluded.