'I Need Some Rest, Man!': Luka Doncic, Mavs Hold Off Pelicans In Win

In their final outing before the NBA All-Star Break, the Dallas Mavericks held on late to achieve a 125-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. They improve to 35-24 on the season through 59 games.

Much has been made about the Mavericks' defensive execution this season, but lately, the team has been scorching hot from beyond the arc. After making nine of their 12 three-point attempts in the opening period, Dallas put up a staggering 45 points on the board.

With an 18-point lead established at the end of the first quarter, the Mavericks held a double-figure advantage for much of the game.

Doncic finished with 45 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists through three quarters of action. At this point of the game, he personally matched the Pelicans in made three-pointers (seven) on seven fewer attempts.

"I need some rest, man,'' a smiling Luka told TV's Bally Sports after the game.

It felt almost as though Doncic was going to have his night come to an early conclusion with the Mavericks holding a 24-point lead at the end of the third quarter. CJ McCollum had other plans, however.

McCollum scored 15 points in part of a 22-6 run from the Pelicans—making it a competitive game once again. New Orleans managed to even cut the deficit down to four points with 37.2 seconds left to play.

The hole the Pelicans simply dug for themselves early in the game proved to be a key difference-maker for the Mavericks holding on for the victory.

Doncic had a chance to finish with 50 points but came up empty on a pair of free-throw attempts with 13.4 seconds remaining. He ended with 49 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists on the night.

