Luka: 'I Don't Care About Winning MVP,' Says Mavs Star

Someday, Luka Doncic is going to win the NBA MVP award. And the already-perennial contender for the honor - though he is now just 22 - will cherish it and celebrate it.

But in the immediate rush following Saturday's Game 1 NBA Playoff win at the Clippers?

"I don't really care about MVP. ... What's important is championship, and obviously, that's our goal this season'' is a heck of an answer.

That's how Doncic responded to a postgame question on live TV on ESPN, the network maybe fishing for a hot response to the league voting, which will come down to a trio of worthy finalists, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Philly's Joel Embiid and Golden State's Stephen Curry.

The Mavs star, in his way, did indeed provide quite a response.

After leading the Mavs to victory in Game 1 of their Round 1 playoff series against the favored Clips, the Slovenian Sensation - who was good for 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in becoming the first player in NBA history to record three triple-doubles in his first seven playoff games - one can easily imagine that his head is in this game, or maybe already into Tuesday's Game 2.

Ideas about the past? Luka has already made it clear he knows little about the last time Dallas won a Game 1, or a series, or a title - all of that happening in the franchise's magical 2011 Dirk Nowitzki-led run.

Ideas about the future? No, it's about the "now.'' And about the unselfishness that makes his "I don't care'' seem fairly sincere. After all, in this particular outing, 30 of his 31 points came in the first three quarters.

Does Luka care about that?

"We won the game, that's the most important thing, if I have zero or 15 points in the fourth quarter,'' Doncic said.

Another heck of an answer.