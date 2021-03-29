Luka Doncic Health Status: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. OKC

Dallas has been without its top scorer, Luka Doncic, for the last two games.

The Dallas Mavericks look to stop a two-game losing skid as they travel to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the second game of a five-game road trip, the Mavs will likely welcome back stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, according to the most recent injury report.

Dallas has been without its top scorer, Doncic, for the last two games. The Slovenian point guard sat out Friday’s 109-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers with lower back tightness and was sidelined for Saturday’s 112-103 loss at the New Orleans Pelicans with a non-Covid related illness.

The Thunder will be without their three top scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right foot injury), Darius Bazley (left shoulder injury) and Luguentz Dort (concussion protocol).

A win for Dallas is important for the crowded Western Conference standings and would avenge the loss the Thunder gave Dallas on March 11th in which the Mavs lost the rebounding battle, 55-37.

WEST STANDINGS: Dallas is currently eighth in the Western Conference, which would put them in contention for the play-in series berth. The Mavs are four games out of sixth place, which does not have to participate in a play-in series. Dallas is three games ahead of 11th place, which would put them out of the play-in series completely.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 9.5-point favorites over the Thunder, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: Six of the last eight Dallas games have gone under the total and four of the last six for the Thunder have also gone under. The Mavs are 5-1 against-the-spread in their last six games following a loss. The Thunder are 0-4 ATS in their last four games playing on one days’ rest.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (23-21) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (19-26)

WHEN: Monday, March 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Chesapeake Energy Arena (Oklahoma City, OK)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguepass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM