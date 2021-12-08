Doncic in Pain: Mavs vs. Grizzlies GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks are aiming for a fresh start in Memphis against the Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavs are under .500 (11-12) for the first time since they were 0-1 to start the season, after a "catastrophic" loss to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Memphis looks to maintain its momentum after winning five straight without leading scorer Ja Morant (knee sprain). Memphis is currently fourth place in the Western Conference with much thanks to its defense that has held its last four opponents under 92 points.

Mavs star Luka Doncic is dealing with a sprained knee, left ankle soreness and an injured thumb. In Tuesday's loss, he was clearly wincing through pain and totaled 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

“It’s still painful,” Doncic said on Tuesday night. “But I try to play. I try to practice. But it’s still painful.”

FUN FACT: During its win streak, Memphis has not trailed once.

INJURY REPORT: TBD

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (11-12) at MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (14-10)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies win.

NEXT: A three-game road trip for the Mavs continues against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD Doncic, in the face of harsh criticism on the national TNT telecast of his team's 102-99 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday acknowledged a weight and conditioning issue:

"People are going to talk about it, yes or no. I know I've got to do better. I had a long summer. I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I've just got to get back on track."