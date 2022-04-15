'Find A Way To Win' - With or Without Doncic: Mavs vs. Jazz Game 1 Preview, Odds
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz in a highly-anticipated Game 1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. CT. The Mavs have home-court advantage for the first time since 2011, which is the last time Dallas won a series.
Unfortunately for Dallas, star Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in the season final on Sunday. According to Shams Charania on Stadium, the Mavericks are expected to be without Doncic for game one. His injury status remains day-to-day, the mention of a 7-to-10 day potential recovery window that Charania noted aligns with a Grade 1 strain.
At practice in Dallas on Thursday, coach Jason Kidd said Doncic is improving, with no official injury report yet from the team.
“With him, it doesn’t guarantee us anything," Kidd said. "But we’ve also played without him and found ways to win. So if he can’t go Saturday afternoon, we got to be ready. We’re working all week to get ready. So we’ll see.”
Any games that Doncic misses could have a profound impact on the series as Doncic (33.5)holds a slight lead over NBA legend Michael Jordan (33.4) when it comes to the highest points per game in a playoff career. However, the Mavs’ backcourt has considerable depth with Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie both ready to step up if needed.
The Mavs will have their hands full with star guard Donovan Mitchell and defensive player of the year candidate Rudy Gobert. Utah boasts the league's most efficient offense and a top-10 defense. Utah struggled down the final stretch of the season, going 5-7 over its last 12 games. Will Mitchell and Gobert mesh well, now, when it counts?
FLASHBACK: The Jazz and Mavs split their four matchups in the regular season with both teams protecting their home court.
HOME SWEET HOME: Dallas is 20-4 in their last 24 games at American Airlines Center. Over its last 24 home games, the Mavs is holding its opponents to just 99.7 points per game.
RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (52-30) VS. UTAH JAZZ (49-33)
WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12 PM CT
LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)
TV/RADIO: ESPN, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)
DALLAS INJURY REPORT: TBD
ODDS: The Mavs are currently 5-point underdogs to the Jazz. We'll see if that changes as we find out more concrete about Doncic's availability.
NEXT: Full playoff series below:
- Game 1: Saturday, April 16th at 12:00 pm CST on ESPN
- Game 2: Monday, April 18th at 7:30 pm CST on NBAtv
- Game 3: Thursday, April 21st at 8:00 pm CST on NBAtv
- Game 4: Saturday, April 23rd at 3:30 pm CST on TNT
- Game 5: Monday, April 25th, TBD
- Game 6: Thursday, April 28th, TBD
- Game 7: Saturday, April 30th, TBD