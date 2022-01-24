LISTEN: Mavs Trade Talk; Kidd NBA Coach of the Year Candidate?

The Dallas Mavericks have quietly become one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Is head coach Jason Kidd a legitimate Coach of the Year candidate?

As well as the Dallas Mavericks have played this season, it’s time to start considering the NBA Coach of the Year candidacy of Jason Kidd.

Kidd faced a lot of skepticism after being hired, but what his team has been able to accomplish, especially on the defensive end of the court without a true anchor, can’t be ignored. The Mavs have bought into Kidd’s vision, and almost everyone is starting to benefit from it.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has yet to get it going for the Mavs this season. Would an addition of a secondary distributor to the bench unit help get Hardaway Jr. back to the same efficiency we saw over the last two seasons, or is he simply just no longer a fit with this team? If it’s the latter, should the Mavs look to move him now or wait until after the trade deadline?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss how serious of a COY candidate Kidd is, the Mavs’ big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the implications it could have over the rest of the season, a handful of Mavs trade deadline scenarios, including proposals for Jerami Grant, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield, and much more:

If you enjoy listening to Mavs Step Back, be sure to sign up for Mavs Step Back PREMIUM to receive access to: