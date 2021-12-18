Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Luka Doncic vs. Lakers’ LeBron James? Mavs Coach Makes the Comparison

    Comps are fun. Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley gets this.
    Author:

    DALLAS - NBA people talk often on how much they hate “comps” - comparisons between one player and another. But the truth is, comps are a scouting tool, a shortcut way to explain a prospects skill set.

    And in the case of one of the all-time greats - the “incomparable” LeBron James of the Lakers - and one of the potential greats in Luka Doncic?

    Comps are also fun.

    Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley gets this.

    “Both, especially early on in their career, are winners,” Dudley tells the Dallas Morning News. “Luka winning in Europe, being so advanced at such a young age. … Luka came in and is already one of the best players in the league, which is very rare. I think common things are unselfishness, wanting to pass and make other players better. Both big guys who can handle the ball.”

    Dudley’s retirement as a player caused James to wish him to stay in L.A. as a coach, and LeBron was upset when Dudley instead bolted for Dallas to join the staff of new boss Jason Kidd. So he now offers a unique perspective, having played against and now coached those involved in such a lofty conversation.

    The comp that doesn’t quite work - their shared status as “winners” notwithstanding - is their team-level accomplishments.

    Recommended Articles

    luka lebron clutch dark lakers
    Play

    Luka vs. LeBron? Mavs Coach Makes the Comparison

    Comps are fun. Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley gets this.

    1 minute ago
    89EB3D48-5A56-45C8-86F3-CEC69636509D
    Play

    Steph Curry, Mavs Style: 5 Best 3-Point Shooters in Dallas History

    What's wrong with this star, a most dangerous opponent and a sad Christmas eviction, all in this week's DFW sports notebook ...

    23 hours ago
    dirk luka suit kp clutch
    Play

    Lakers Top Mavs in OT: 'Dangerous'? Dirk Preaches Patience

    "It’s not really the time to panic in early December.'' - The iconic Dirk Nowitzki

    Dec 15, 2021

    LeBron first went to the NBA Finals when he was 22; 

    at age 22, Doncic - for all of his stellar accomplishments in his short career (two All-Star appearances and headed for another as he is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists) - has yet to advance beyond the NBA Playoffs’ first round.

    Doncic missed the Mavs’ matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday - a Mavs’ OT loss - due to a knee issue. So a recent head-to-head opportunity didn’t happen. But there will be other chances … more comps … and, the Mavs hope, more Team-level success led by Doncic.

    “As good as Luka is, he still has a long way to go,” Dudley said, “which is a great thing for him.”

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys & Mavs / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys & Mavs Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    luka lebron clutch dark lakers
    News

    Luka vs. LeBron? Mavs Coach Makes the Comparison

    1 minute ago
    89EB3D48-5A56-45C8-86F3-CEC69636509D
    News

    Steph Curry, Mavs Style: 5 Best 3-Point Shooters in Dallas History

    23 hours ago
    dirk luka suit kp clutch
    News

    Lakers Top Mavs in OT: 'Dangerous'? Dirk Preaches Patience

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17364640_168388359_lowres
    News

    Mavs Fall to LeBron’s Lakers in OT Thriller

    Dec 15, 2021
    F56E25CC-9D50-4837-BCE1-C4B1B8BE6316
    News

    Mavs Reveal Injury Decision On Luka: How Long Will He Sit Out?

    Dec 15, 2021
    luka lebron dribble
    News

    Will Mavs Take Luka's Advice vs. LeBron's Lakers?

    Dec 15, 2021
    russell-westbrook-anthony-davis-lebron-james-lakers-1200x900
    News

    LeBron's Lakers Trying to Trade Westbrook?

    Dec 15, 2021
    kyrie kp
    News

    Kyrie Trade to Dallas for KP? Mavs Respond to Rumor

    Dec 15, 2021