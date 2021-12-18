Luka vs. LeBron? Mavs Coach Makes the Comparison

DALLAS - NBA people talk often on how much they hate “comps” - comparisons between one player and another. But the truth is, comps are a scouting tool, a shortcut way to explain a prospects skill set.

And in the case of one of the all-time greats - the “incomparable” LeBron James of the Lakers - and one of the potential greats in Luka Doncic?

Comps are also fun.

Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley gets this.

“Both, especially early on in their career, are winners,” Dudley tells the Dallas Morning News. “Luka winning in Europe, being so advanced at such a young age. … Luka came in and is already one of the best players in the league, which is very rare. I think common things are unselfishness, wanting to pass and make other players better. Both big guys who can handle the ball.”

Dudley’s retirement as a player caused James to wish him to stay in L.A. as a coach, and LeBron was upset when Dudley instead bolted for Dallas to join the staff of new boss Jason Kidd. So he now offers a unique perspective, having played against and now coached those involved in such a lofty conversation.

The comp that doesn’t quite work - their shared status as “winners” notwithstanding - is their team-level accomplishments.

LeBron first went to the NBA Finals when he was 22;

at age 22, Doncic - for all of his stellar accomplishments in his short career (two All-Star appearances and headed for another as he is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists) - has yet to advance beyond the NBA Playoffs’ first round.

Doncic missed the Mavs’ matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday - a Mavs’ OT loss - due to a knee issue. So a recent head-to-head opportunity didn’t happen. But there will be other chances … more comps … and, the Mavs hope, more Team-level success led by Doncic.

“As good as Luka is, he still has a long way to go,” Dudley said, “which is a great thing for him.”

