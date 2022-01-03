Doncic vs. Jokic Showdown? Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Nuggets

Star Luka Doncic is back in action as the Mavs look to end the Nuggets' three-game winning streak.

DALLAS - Returning home from their longest road trip of the season, the Dallas Mavericks host Western Conference foe Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Star Luka Doncic is back in action as the Mavs look to end the Nuggets' three-game winning streak.

Doncic made his return from health and safety protocols as he led the Mavs to a 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Doncic, who played 31 minutes, was visible tired after missing 10 consecutive games.

Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway Jr. also returned, providing a needed boost to the Dallas lineup. Will the trio's conditioning be a factor on the second night of a Dallas back-to-back? Kristaps Porzingis rested Sunday night and is expected to be full-go vs. Denver.

The season series between Dallas and Denver is currently tied at 1-1 after the home team has won each of the first two meetings in 2021-22. Nikola Jokic is a constant threat; leading the Nuggets in all things points, rebounds and assists, racking up 25.7 points, 13.9 grabbing rebounds and dishing seven assists per game.

Watch for Doncic, who is averaging 24.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists and two steals in 10 career games against Denver.

INJURY REPORT: TBD

DID YOU KNOW? The Mavs opted to sign Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss to second 10-day deals after performing well during the duration of their first contract. Chriss led the Mavs with 15 points and seven rebounds in just 14 minutes of play against the Thunder on Sunday night.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (18-18) VS. DENVER NUGGETS (18-16)

WHEN: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW/NBA TV, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Nuggets.

PREDICTION: Mavs run out of gas on the back end of a back-to-back and lose 101-95.

NEXT: One of the hottest tickets of the season... Dallas hosts the Golden State Warriors on January 5, 2022. The Mavericks will retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey in a ceremony.

LAST WORD: "My chest was burning,'' Doncic said of returning to action. "It was a weird feeling, but happy. Very happy."