Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Luka Doncic on 'History Watch': Mavs GAMEDAY at San Antonio

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are hitting the road for a four-game stretch, starting with the San Antonio Spurs. ... in what MFFLs hope marks a continuation of the death of the "Little Brother'' thing.

Yes, the Mavs are 2-0 against the Spurs this season. However, the Spurs are sitting at 11th in the Western Conference standings and in jeopardy of missing the NBA playoffs for the first time in 22 years. Let this sink in … the Spurs have advanced to the playoffs every year since Mavs’ point guard/birthday boy Luka Doncic (he turns 21 on Friday in Miami) has been born.

To beat a desperate Spurs team, the Mavs (who are 19-9 away from the AAC) need to maintain their brilliant play on the road.

Betting line: Dallas is a five-point favorite with a 229.5 game total over/under.

Numbers to know: The Mavs won three of their last four games and each win has been by double-digits.

Record watch: Luka Doncic is one triple-double away from tying Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles in Mavs history. Doncic has an NBA-high-tying 12 triple-doubles this season and has 20 for his career.

‘Not growing on trees’: Speaking of peaking at the right time, Tim Hardaway Jr. is having the best season of his seven-year NBA career. Hardaway Jr. led the Mavs with 23 points on Monday night in their win against the 139-123 dominating win over Timberwolves. He is averaging 24.8 points in his last five games on 55.8-percent shooting from the floor.

His rejuvenated play, attitude and leadership in the locker room caused coach Rick Carlisle to gush about the shooting guard.

“Tim is about the right stuff,” Carlisle said. “He is a culture guy, he gets onto teammates, and he cares. Guys like him aren’t growing on trees.”

Injury update: Mavs- Jalen Brunson: OUT (shoulder), Willie Cauley-Stein: day-to-day (personal), Dwight Powell: out for season (Achilles).

Spurs- LaMarcus Aldridge: OUT (right shoulder soreness)

Key to victory: DEFENSE! Dallas is giving up 110.6 points per game, including 123 points in their last game against the Timberwolves. With Aldridge sidelined, it'll be all eyes on how the Mavs can slow All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio TX

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (35-23, 7th in West), Spurs (24-32, 11th in West)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 57: Doncic and Porzingis Chemistry, and 'Falling in Love' with Hardaway

This week, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis gelling at the perfect time, Mark Cuban's NBA protest of the Mavs-Hawks game, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s elite shooting, and much, much more!

Dalton Trigg

Monday Morning Protest Donuts

With Luka and Porzingis out the Mavericks can't overcome the Hawks, nor the refs, for their 35th win.

Steven Kilpatrick

by

samperkinsfan

'Not Growing On Trees': Hardaway At Home As He Leads Mavs To Win

Luka Doncic calls Tim Hardaway Jr. "underrated.'' Rick Carlisle says Players Like Him Are 'Not Growing On Trees': THJ Is At Home at the AAC As He Leads the Dallas Mavericks To A Win

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Finally Show Up at Home, Blow Out Timberwolves 139-123

The Dallas Mavericks finally showed energy on their home floor, taking down the Karl-Anthony Towns-less Timberwolves in dominating fashion.

Matt Galatzan

WATCH: Carlisle Comments on Mavs' Cuban-Led NBA Protest

What does Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Have To Say about the team's NBA Protest? Carlisle Said, I’m Not Talking About that - But Then He Did

Bri Amaranthus

'Hangnail Watch': Mavs GAMEDAY Monitors Luka and KP as T'Wolves In Town

The Dallas Mavericks Are Back at The ACC After A Noteworthy Weekend. It's GAMEDAY As We're Monitoring The Status Of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis as The T'Wolves Are In Town

Mike Fisher

Why the Mavs Will Pass (Again) on Boogie Cousins

The Dallas Mavericks Are Frequently - And Erroneously - Connected to Injured NBA Headliner Boogie Cousins. That Should Probably Stop Now

Mike Fisher

Mavs Demand A Recount! Dallas Files NBA Protest Over Loss, Wants to Replay Final 9.7 Seconds

The Dallas Mavericks Have Filed An NBA Protest Over The Loss In Atlanta and Are Petitioning to Replay the Final 9.7 Seconds

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

‘Dairy Queen’ in Atlanta: Cuban Trashes Refs After Controversial Mavs Fold

The Dallas Mavericks built a big lead early, but couldn't contain Trae Young in the fourth quarter, as they dropped a close one in Atlanta while missing Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Dalton Trigg

by

MavsFanRy

What's Behind Mavs Owner Cuban's 'Dairy Queen' Beef With NBA Refs?

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Went 'Full Dairy Queen' on The NBA Refs After A Controversial Loss At Atlanta. What's the Beef?

Mike Fisher