Mavs’ Luka Doncic Ranked as Best NBA Guard Ahead of Steph Curry, Ja Morant

For the third consecutive year, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic enters the season as the betting favorite to win the league’s MVP award. Through four seasons with the Mavs, Doncic has already racked up an impressive list of accolades, including three All-Star nods, three All-NBA First Team selections and a trip to the Western Conference Finals … all well before his 24th birthday.

Bleacher Report recently ranked their top 25 guards for the 2022-23 season, and Doncic was placed at the top of the list … ahead of future Hall of Famer and reigning Finals MVP Steph Curry and others.

“Even watching Luka Doncic play as a rookie, it was clear he was destined to join the league's elite players before long,” writes B/R’s Greg Swartz. “While he's always put up numbers, a lack of conditioning seemed to hold Doncic back from reaching his massive potential. Now, the 23 year old looks slimmer than ever and is coming off a playoff performance where he averaged 31.7 points in 15 games to lead all postseason scorers.”

Here are the top 10 guards on their list:

Luka Doncic, Mavs Steph Curry, Warriors Ja Morant, Grizzlies Trae Young, Hawks Devin Booker, Suns Damien Lillard, Trail Blazers James Harden, 76ers Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Kyrie Irving, Nets Bradley Beal, Wizards

Given that Doncic has been a top-five player in the league over the last two seasons, his high ranking on this particular list shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. As good as Curry, Morant, Young and the others are, Doncic has a leg up due to his ability to completely control a game.

Doncic will get to start out the new season by going head-to-head with two of the players listed above in the Mavs’ first two games. Dallas takes on Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 to open the season on the road, followed by Morant and the Grizzlies on Oct. 22 at American Airlines Center.

