Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Luka Doncic Says He's 'Ready': Kings at Mavs GAMEDAY

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are more than ready for Luka Doncic. And Luka says he's ready for them.

Doncic worked in a five-on-five scrimmage on Monday and then on Tuesday spoke to reporters after practice and proclaimed himself "ready" to return tonight against the visiting Sacramento Kings. 

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (32-22), Kings (21-32)

Head coach Rick Carlisle suggested the sophomore superstar would be upgraded from 'out' to likely playing in the game. Doncic has missed the last seven games after spraining his ankle in practice on Jan 31. The Mavericks went 3-4 in those games. ... and would like to get healthy at home against the Kings, their final game before the All-Star Break - which also figures to feature Luka.

The 20-year-old Doncic also declared that he will participate in his first All-Star Game and in the Skills Competition this weekend in Chicago. He was selected as one of the 10 starters for the game and will be part of Team LeBron.

But before all of that, Doncic - who is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game - needs to be part of "Team AAC.'' Dallas is just 14-14 at home, a sickening slippage that puts the Mavs in seventh in the West.

Maybe newcomer Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will debut here, and surely Willie Cauley-Stein will make his first appearance against his old mates from Sacto, a group led by De'Aaron Fox, old pal Harrison Barnes and OU product Buddy Hield (20.4 points per). Mavs fans pre-deadline trade target Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 14.6 points per. The group now joined by Jabari Parker, who could debut tonight after having been acquired last week from Atlanta.

But all eyes tonight will be on Doncic, his ankle, Dallas' survival at home ... and then how all of it serves as a launching pad for Luka the All-Star.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Almost Made 2 'Really Big' Trades Before NBA Deadline, Says Cuban

Mark Cuban Says His Dallas Mavericks Almost Added "Two Really Big Pieces" At The NBA Trade Deadline

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Pre-NBA All-Star Donuts: Excitedly Waiting on Luka Doncic

The Mavericks Look for Health and Consistency Heading Into the Break

Steven Kilpatrick

by

Jmax40

'It's Embarrassing': Mavs Drop to .500 At Home After 123-119 Loss to Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks home issues resurfaced on Monday night, after falling in blowout fashion to the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. 'It's Embarrassing,' says Tim Hardaway Jr.

Matt Galatzan

by

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 56: Mavs Officially Sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Luka Doncic is Back, Baby!

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 56: Mavs Officially Sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Luka Doncic is Back, Baby!

Dalton Trigg

As Luka Doncic Practices, 2 Mavs-As-Contenders Numbers - One Scary, One Sickening

Luka Doncic Is Practicing And This Is Great for the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA. But as he Returns, Two Mavs-As-Contenders Numbers - One Scary, One Sickening

Mike Fisher

'Sic 'Em!' Can New Signee Kidd-Gilchrist Return To Defensive-Stopper Status with Mavs?

Once Upon a Time, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of the Hornets Had an NBA Reputation as Defensive Stopper. Can he regain that Status with the Dallas Mavericks?

Mike Fisher

Luka is OUT for Jazz at Mavs GAMEDAY: KP vs. Gobert in a Big-Man Challenge

Luka Doncic is OUT for the Dallas Mavericks as they host the Utah Jazz, but GAMEDAY still sees this as an NBA Thriller: Porzingis vs. Gobert in a Big-Man Challenge

Mike Fisher

'He Can't Miss!': Seth Curry's Hot Shooting Night Lifts Mavs Over Hornets, 116-100

'He Can't Miss!': Seth Curry's Hot Shooting Night Lifts Mavs Over Hornets, 116-100

Dalton Trigg

by

MikeFisher

Mavs Bidding On Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as NBA Buyout Candidate

The Dallas Mavericks Love Their 'Young Core' But Are Bidding On Hornets Ex Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as NBA Buyout Candidate

Mike Fisher

by

Dubs42

Hot Hand: Mavs Seth Curry Tops Brother Steph As NBA 3-Point Leader

Dallas Mavericks Marksman Has Surpassed Brother Seth Curry of the Golden State Warriors as the NBA Active Leader in 3-Point Percentage

Mike Fisher