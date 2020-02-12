Luka Doncic Says He's 'Ready': Kings at Mavs GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are more than ready for Luka Doncic. And Luka says he's ready for them.

Doncic worked in a five-on-five scrimmage on Monday and then on Tuesday spoke to reporters after practice and proclaimed himself "ready" to return tonight against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (32-22), Kings (21-32)

Head coach Rick Carlisle suggested the sophomore superstar would be upgraded from 'out' to likely playing in the game. Doncic has missed the last seven games after spraining his ankle in practice on Jan 31. The Mavericks went 3-4 in those games. ... and would like to get healthy at home against the Kings, their final game before the All-Star Break - which also figures to feature Luka.

The 20-year-old Doncic also declared that he will participate in his first All-Star Game and in the Skills Competition this weekend in Chicago. He was selected as one of the 10 starters for the game and will be part of Team LeBron.

But before all of that, Doncic - who is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game - needs to be part of "Team AAC.'' Dallas is just 14-14 at home, a sickening slippage that puts the Mavs in seventh in the West.

Maybe newcomer Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will debut here, and surely Willie Cauley-Stein will make his first appearance against his old mates from Sacto, a group led by De'Aaron Fox, old pal Harrison Barnes and OU product Buddy Hield (20.4 points per). Mavs fans pre-deadline trade target Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 14.6 points per. The group now joined by Jabari Parker, who could debut tonight after having been acquired last week from Atlanta.

But all eyes tonight will be on Doncic, his ankle, Dallas' survival at home ... and then how all of it serves as a launching pad for Luka the All-Star.