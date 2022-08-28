Skip to main content

Luka Limping: Dallas Mavs Star Doncic Exits Slovenia Game; Is He OK?

For a moment on Sunday, there was the slightest hint of something going wrong.
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks fans get to cheer along as Luka Doncic performs in Europe this week, a show that went on in a big way on Thursday as he helped his native Slovenia blow out Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. 

But at the same time, Mavs fans are forced to hold their collective breath at even the slightest hint of something going wrong.

Doncic limped off the floor in Munich, Germany in the latest World Cup Qualifying game. He spent time sitting on the floor while holding his right ankle.

He did return shortly thereafter ... but of course along with the scare will come the criticism of the system ...

Slovenia is down double-figures in this World Cup qualifying game, obviously heavily reliant on Luka leading them back. On Thursday, h finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.

Meanwhile, Dallas fans have another guy to watch. Mavs’ new two-way contract signee Tyler Dorsey was hitting big buckets in Greece’s qualifying match against Serbia earlier this week. Dorsey finished with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal as Greece ultimately lost to Serbia in overtime, 100-94. 

Will Dorsey potentially graduate to the Mavs’ main 15-man roster instead of just being on a two-way? He certainly looks capable.

Will Luka and his ankle be fine. It certainly looks OK.

