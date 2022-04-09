Mavs Secure Home-Court Advantage With Dismantling of Trail Blazers

The victory was the Mavs' 51st win of the season, totaling the most regular season wins since the 2011 season.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks secured home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a 128-78 smashing of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Dallas handed the Blazers, who are heading towards the lottery and playing young players to finish out the year, their 10th-straight defeat.

Playoff Luka Doncic has arrived early; dazzling with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes. Also, Doncic will likely get some league-mandated extra rest before the playoffs begin. At the end of the first quarter, Doncic was visibly upset after getting undercut on a shot at the buzzer, leading to a technical foul. If it does not get rescinded by the NBA, that is Doncic's 16th of the season, and he will serve a one-game suspension during the Mavs' season finale on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas dominated from start to finish and cruised to their third-straight win. Dallas got off to a quick double-digit lead, highlighted by a Reggie Bullock dunk that sent the crowd to their feet.

At halftime, Dallas had a 68-44 advantage with thanks to a big effort from Dwight Powell, who finished with 18 points on 7-7 shooting from the field. Drew Eubanks led the Blazers with 18 points, but Portland never came close to competing with Dallas.

Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) missed his third consecutive game. Dallas hopes that Kleber can be fully rested for its upcoming playoff run. His versatility on both ends of the court will be greatly needed if the Mavs hope to make a deep push.

Finishing the regular season strong to secure home court for the first time since the 2011 NBA Championship season was goal one for Dallas. Goal two? Luka Doncic, coach Jason Kidd and the Mavs look to win a playoff series for the first time in 11 seasons.

Currently fourth in the West, potential first round matchups for the Mavs are between the Utah Jazz (48-32) and the Denver Nuggets (48-33). We will likely not find out who the Mavs will be facing in the first round until Sunday night.