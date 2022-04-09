Skip to main content

Mavs Secure Home-Court Advantage With Dismantling of Trail Blazers

The victory was the Mavs' 51st win of the season, totaling the most regular season wins since the 2011 season.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks secured home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a 128-78 smashing of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Dallas handed the Blazers, who are heading towards the lottery and playing young players to finish out the year, their 10th-straight defeat.

The victory was the Mavs' 51st win of the season, totaling the most regular season wins since the 2011 season. 

Playoff Luka Doncic has arrived early; dazzling with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes. Also, Doncic will likely get some league-mandated extra rest before the playoffs begin. At the end of the first quarter, Doncic was visibly upset after getting undercut on a shot at the buzzer, leading to a technical foul. If it does not get rescinded by the NBA, that is Doncic's 16th of the season, and he will serve a one-game suspension during the Mavs' season finale on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. 

Dallas dominated from start to finish and cruised to their third-straight win. Dallas got off to a quick double-digit lead, highlighted by a Reggie Bullock dunk that sent the crowd to their feet. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic crouching
Play

Luka Doncic Receives 16th Technical; Faces Suspension in Season Finale

Luka Doncic's regular season may have just come to an end one game early.

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Injury Update: Kleber, Chriss OUT Against Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Marquese Chriss and Maxi Kleber in Friday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
Play

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Gameday: 3 Keys To Watch

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. There are three keys things to watch for during the game.

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

At halftime, Dallas had a 68-44 advantage with thanks to a big effort from Dwight Powell, who finished with 18 points on 7-7 shooting from the field. Drew Eubanks led the Blazers with 18 points, but Portland never came close to competing with Dallas.

Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) missed his third consecutive game. Dallas hopes that Kleber can be fully rested for its upcoming playoff run. His versatility on both ends of the court will be greatly needed if the Mavs hope to make a deep push.

Finishing the regular season strong to secure home court for the first time since the 2011 NBA Championship season was goal one for Dallas. Goal two? Luka Doncic, coach Jason Kidd and the Mavs look to win a playoff series for the first time in 11 seasons. 

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith, Detroit Pistons

Currently fourth in the West, potential first round matchups for the Mavs are between the Utah Jazz (48-32) and the Denver Nuggets (48-33). We will likely not find out who the Mavs will be facing in the first round until Sunday night.

Luka Doncic crouching
News

Luka Doncic Receives 16th Technical; Faces Suspension in Season Finale

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Injury Update: Kleber, Chriss OUT Against Blazers

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
News

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Gameday: 3 Keys To Watch

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Mavs Donuts: Kidd's Coaching Impact; Can Dallas Clinch Home Court vs. Blazers?

By Grant Afseth8 hours ago
Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic
News

Ideal Playoff Matchup for Mavs: Tired Nuggets or Time-Bomb Jazz?

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
kidd mcc
News

Mavs Jason Kidd: Rookie of the Year 1995; Coach of the Year 2022?

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
USATSI_17993014_168388359_lowres
News

Impending Dismantling? Mavs vs. Blazers GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus11 hours ago
B0A6AADE-AD06-4AB6-996F-085B56A9AC67
News

Playoff Opponent Still Uncertain for Mavs

By Joseph Zochert11 hours ago