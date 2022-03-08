Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Reaches Top 10 In Mavericks Career Scoring

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is already top 10 all-time on the franchise scoring leaderboard

During the Dallas Mavericks' 111-103 win over the Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic had an impressive performance with 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Doncic surpassed Jay Vincent for 10th all-time on the Mavericks franchise scoring leaderboard. 

"Already? There's some great scorers on that list and to do it in four years -- less than four years, thank you -- that's pretty impressive," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after the game. "Kudos to him. He's special and he showed it tonight."

Barring injury, Doncic is on track to surpass Josh Howard (6,614 points) and Sam Perkins (6,766 points) for eighth on the Mavericks' all-time scoring leaderboard prior to the end of the regular season. 

Given Doncic has played in just 248 regular season games, it will take some time before he is surpassing players like Jason Terry and Michael Finley, who have higher scoring averages than players like Brad Davis and Sam Perkins and played more than 600 games with the Mavericks. 

There's been no shortage of incredible records Doncic has achieved despite being just being 23. Whether it's with triple-doubles, big scoring nights, being the fastest player to reach a certain scoring threshold or 20-5-5 games.

Perhaps most impressive of all for Doncic has been that he currently holds the highest career playoff scoring average in NBA history at 33.5 points per game. It remains to be seen if that will sustain, but for now, it tops the list. 

Doncic has already rewritten a lot of the Mavericks' record book. It won't be too long until he's first in many key categories and tearing into the NBA's record book, too.  

